Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have killed a suspected bandit believed to be involved in the attack that led to the death of former Secretary to the Benue State Government (SSG), David Salifu.

In a statement on Monday, the Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, Ahmad Zubairu, said the suspect was killed during an anti-kidnapping operation at Jotar village, near the Quarantine Checkpoint, following credible intelligence on the activities of suspected kidnappers.

Mr Zubairu said troops stationed at Kyado swiftly mobilised to the area on 2 July to prevent the criminal gang from carrying out an operation.

“On arrival at the scene, troops engaged the armed suspects in a fierce gun battle, neutralising one of the terrorists while others fled with suspected gunshot wounds,” he said.

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He added that one AK-47 rifle and two empty magazines were recovered from the scene.

According to the military, preliminary findings indicate that the deceased suspect may have belonged to the gang responsible for the attack on commuters along the Wukari-Makurdi road in which Mr Salifu sustained the gunshot injuries that later claimed his life.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Salifu, who served as Secretary to the Benue State Government under former Governor Gabriel Suswam and was a lecturer at the Federal University, Wukari, died in the early hours of 3 July at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.

He was reportedly travelling from Wukari to Makurdi on 2 July when suspected kidnappers attacked motorists along the Wukari-Zaki Biam road, a corridor linking Taraba and Benue states.

A close associate of the deceased and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for Benue South Senatorial District, David Olofu, had told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen stopped Mr Salifu’s vehicle and ordered him to come down before shooting him.

The Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, Tersoo Kula, also confirmed that the former SSG was shot by suspected kidnappers after attempting to escape an abduction.

Mr Salifu was initially taken to a hospital in Wukari before he was transferred to BSUTH in Makurdi, where he later died from his injuries.

His death drew condolences from Governor Hyacinth Alia, former Governor Gabriel Suswam and several political leaders, who described him as a dedicated public servant and respected academic.

READ ALSO: Former Benue SSG dies after suspected bandit attack

Commending the troops for the latest operation, the Force Commander of OPWS, Moses Gara, praised their resilience and professionalism.

He urged the personnel to sustain aggressive patrols and intensify pressure on criminal groups operating across Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states.

Mr Gara also appealed to residents to continue providing timely and credible intelligence, assuring them that all useful information would be treated confidentially and acted upon promptly.