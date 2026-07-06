A former personal assistant to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has deleted Facebook posts in which he accused the lawmaker’s media team of operating fake Facebook accounts to influence public opinion.

Ugochukwu Nwankwo confirmed deleting the posts during a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, a day after this newspaper reported his resignation and the allegations against Mr Kalu’s media team.

However, Mr Nwankwo declined to explain why he removed the posts and insisted he was under no obligation to account for his actions.

‘It is within my right’

Asked why he deleted the posts after a PREMIUM TIMES report, Mr Nwankwo replied: “Am I not at liberty to post and delete whatever on my (Facebook) wall? I’m from Bende. Those people are my brothers and kith and kin. If I post something today and decide to delete it tomorrow, is there any law saying I shouldn’t do that?”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

PREMIUM TIMES reminded him that the deleted posts had alleged that Mr Kalu’s aides created fake Facebook accounts “to retain support for a sitting House of Reps member and control the narrative on social media” and accused the deputy speaker’s camp of pursuing “the path of self-deceit and make-believe.”

Responding, Mr Nwankwo refused to withdraw the allegations.

Instead, he said, “Go and check all those Facebook accounts. Check their activities and then use your tongue and count your teeth. I’ve spoken with my brothers, and I have deleted my post. I don’t owe anybody any explanation for what I do with my post.”

No retraction

When asked whether deleting the posts meant the allegations were false, Mr Nwankwo again declined to answer directly.

“You can make whatever you want out of the post. I alone know why I deleted it, but you’re free to make any meaning out of it. The deputy speaker is my friend, my former boss, and my brother. So, if I decide to make a post and delete it, it is within my right,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES also asked whether he regretted making the allegations.

“Did you see where I wrote anything as a retraction? I said I deleted my post. I saw your report after calling me (on Sunday). It was sent to me. So, now that I have deleted the post. I deleted it out of my personal decision. If you want to make any meaning as you did after calling me yesterday. You can make any meaning out of it.”

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Sunday that Mr Nwankwo resigned as Mr Kalu’s personal assistant, citing the need to avoid a conflict of interest ahead of the 2027 general election before declaring support for Labour Party candidate Chima Anyaso in the Bende Federal Constituency race.

The report also highlighted Facebook posts in which he accused members of Mr Kalu’s media team of creating fake accounts to promote the deputy speaker online.