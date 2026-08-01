The Kogi State Government has condemned the killing of Samuel Opeyemi, a Catholic priest, and directed security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, announced the directive in a statement on Friday, saying Governor Ahmed Ododo described the killing as “heinous and unacceptable.”

“The murder of Rev. Fr. Samuel Opeyemi is a painful tragedy that has saddened the Government and the people of Kogi State. We condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms and assure the Church and the family of the deceased that the perpetrators will not escape justice,” Mr Fanwo said.

He added that the governor had directed all security agencies “to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, identify everyone connected with the crime and ensure they face the full weight of the law.”

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The government expressed condolences to the Catholic Church, the Diocese, the priest’s family and the Christian community.

Mr Fanwo said the government had confidence in the capacity of security agencies to uncover those behind the killing.

“We have absolute confidence in the professionalism and capacity of our security agencies to unravel this unfortunate incident that happened on July 29, 2026. The Government will continue to provide every necessary support to ensure that justice is served and those responsible are held accountable,” he said.

He urged residents to remain calm, cooperate with investigators by providing credible information and avoid spreading rumours capable of undermining the investigation.

Priest found dead

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the body of Mr Opeyemi, who served at St. Paul’s Parish, Ayetoro Gbede, was discovered on 29 July along Church Road in Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

The police said officers responding to a distress report found the body lying by the roadside with multiple machete wounds to the head.

Police spokesperson William Ovye-Aya said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead before his body was deposited in a mortuary for an autopsy.

According to the police, the priest was later identified as Mr Opeyemi of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayetoro Gbede, in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Mr Ovye-Aya said detectives had commenced investigations and intensified efforts to apprehend those responsible for the killing.

Security concerns

The killing comes amid renewed security concerns in parts of Kogi State.

In recent weeks, PREMIUM TIMES has reported a series of kidnappings and attacks across the state, including the abduction of a school principal, a NECO official and students at an examination centre in Dekina Local Government Area.

The victims were later rescued during a joint operation involving the Nigerian Army, the police, State Security Services (SSS) and local vigilantes.

Earlier in July, suspected kidnappers also ambushed a funeral convoy along the Ochadamu-Ejule Road in Ofu Local Government Area, abducting nine mourners, including two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), while they were transporting the remains of a deceased officer to Benue State for burial.

The Kogi government has recently intensified military and intelligence-led operations against criminal groups, saying the measures have led to the rescue of kidnapping victims, the interception of illegal arms and the recovery of rustled livestock.

Authorities have maintained that efforts to dismantle criminal networks operating in the state will continue.

Photo: Photo: Samuel Opeyemi, the slain Catholic priest

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