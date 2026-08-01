Gunmen have abducted a seminarian, Kelvin Ochai, after attacking the residence of the Catholic Bishop of Otukpo in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack occurred on Thursday at the bishop’s residence in the Asa III area of Otukpo.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, Joseph Itodo, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday.

Mr Itodo said the Catholic Bishop of Otukpo Diocese, Michael Apochi, expressed sadness over the incident and called on Christians and members of the public to pray for the victim’s safe return.

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“Bishop Michael Apochi, who is deeply saddened by this unfortunate development, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and all people of goodwill to earnestly pray for the seminarian’s quick and safe release,” the statement said.

“We commit our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den throughout the country to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors.”

The diocese also prayed for the release of other Nigerians being held by kidnappers and other criminal groups across the country.

However, the Benue State Police Command said it had yet to establish that the seminarian was kidnapped.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Peter Aondongu, said the command was treating the incident as a missing person case pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

“The report in our possession is that the seminarian went out to take his bath, and the place where he went is different from where he resides. After some time, he could no longer be found. For now, it is still a case of a missing person,” Mr Aondongu said.

The police spokesperson added that reports of an earlier attempted abduction at the residence about two weeks ago were never formally reported to the command.

“The rumour was that about two weeks ago, some persons came to the house and attempted to abduct the seminarian, but that was never officially reported to us. It was only after this incident that we started hearing about it,” he said.

Mr Aondongu said investigations were ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the seminarian’s disappearance.

The abduction adds to growing security concerns in Benue South, particularly in Otukpo and neighbouring local government areas.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 29 July that at least 15 people were killed after suspected armed herders attacked Efeyi community in Ugboju District of Otukpo Local Government Area.

The attack came barely 24 hours after another assault on nearby Ipom-Ugboju, where one person was killed.

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Earlier, on 12 July, suspected armed herders attacked Akpachi village and Otukpo-Nobi communities in Otukpo Local Government Area, leaving at least 10 people dead, according to local reports.

The Benue State Police Command later confirmed that eight people, comprising five adults and three children, were killed in the attacks, while investigations were launched into the incident.

In recent weeks, suspected armed herders have also carried out attacks in Ohimini Local Government Area, where at least three people were killed in Elulu and Agadagba communities, underscoring the deteriorating security situation across Benue South despite increased security operations.

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