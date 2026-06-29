The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli, has called on Nigerian families to rethink their extravagant wedding spending.

The emir appealed on Sunday during the 20th anniversary of the Crystal Muslim Organisation (CMO) in Abuja, singling out the growing culture of ostentatious spending on aso-ebi fabrics and bridal makeup.

Mr Bamalli urged families to channel such funds towards supporting the less privileged in society, the Daily Trust reported.

He said: “You will see our people spending millions of Naira for just cosmetics if a girl is getting married, and because we have some crazy parents that spend up to $10,000 for this makeup they do. Or to buy asoebi for half a million Naira, N200,000 or N300,000, which is totally unacceptable as far as I am concerned.

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“There are so many people on the streets who cannot even feed themselves three square meals a day. So, this is rampant in our society. But some of us have taken stands. For me, I have never invested a dime in buying asoebi or cosmetics for girls getting married. No. If the mother chooses to do that, that’s her own cup of tea. Or if anybody wants to do it, yes, do it, but I’m not going to invest a dime in that.”

Unnecessary

He also stated that, given the country’s current economic situation, such extravagant spending was unnecessary.

He urged families to advise their children to spend on things that would make them better and more self-reliant, and foster unity within their communities.

“They spend lavishly on highly unnecessary parties. I’m not saying you shouldn’t celebrate, but there are things we have to scale back. We have to tell ourselves the truth.

“If you are living at the highest level and yet all the people around you cannot even feed three square meals, I believe there is a problem, and that is what is exposing us to dangers in our society,” said Mr Bamalli.

Thailand

The Emir further urged Nigerians to take a cue from Thai citizens, who opt for modest weddings over extravagant celebrations.

He said the practice had enabled them to live well and build enough wealth to support their families comfortably.

The emir noted, “Where I served as a Nigerian envoy, that is in Thailand, what do they do? After you have graduated from the university, you have to learn some new skills so that when you return home or get married, you can.

“Even if your husband decides that he does not want you to go and work in public office, from the comfort of your home, you can use your fingers and generate income for yourself, which will support the family.”

Backstory

His remarks come as Nigeria’s deepening cost-of-living crisis continues to push millions of families below the poverty line.

Yet across the country, wedding ceremonies grow increasingly elaborate and expensive.

TikToker Habeeb “Peller” Hamzat and his partner Amadou “Jarvis” Elizabeth recently revealed the price of their wedding aso-ebi fabric.

During a live-streamed session with fellow TikToker 5 Naira, the couple urged him to purchase the attire, detailing tiered pricing based on yardage: N350,000 for four yards, N700,000 for eight yards, and N1 million for twelve yards. They did not announce a wedding date.

The couple got engaged in Edo State after Peller proposed to Jarvis in Ghana.