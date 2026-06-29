One of the most memorable highlights of the convention was the official presentation of Olayinka Hakeem Babalola as the incoming Rotary International President for 2026-2027. This happened on the last day of the convention’s General Closing Session between 3.00 p.m. and 5.00 p.m. local time, when Babalola presented his family – his wife, Percy; 83-year-old mother, two daughters, son and sister-in-law – after being introduced by the outgoing Rotary International President, Francesco Arezzo.

The city of Taipei, Taiwan, became the meeting point of hope, service, friendship and global leadership as over 35,000 Rotarians and Rotaractors from across the world came together in a “magical island” gathering for the 117th Rotary International Convention held from 13 to 17 June, with the theme, “Build connection in Taipei.” This marked the second time Taipei would be hosting the event; the first time being in 1994. Taipei was originally selected for the 2021 convention but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual convention, one of the largest gatherings of volunteer leaders and humanitarian advocates in the world, brought together representatives from more than 200 countries and geographical regions to celebrate Rotary’s enduring mission of “Service Above Self.” In his opening speech on Sunday, 14 June, outgoing Rotary International President, Francesco Arezzo, described Rotary conventions as “powerful moments of unity…to spark new ideas for a healthier, more peaceful future.”

Taiwanese President, Lai Ching-te, met Rotary International leaders and expressed support for the convention’s peace vision.

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All the events took place in two main venues: Farglory Dome/Taipei Dome for the Opening, Closing and General Sessions, and Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre/TaiNEX 1 and TaiNEX 2 for Breakout Sessions and the House of Friendship.

Yet, beyond the exchange of ideas, fellowship and global networking, the Taipei Convention will be remembered for a defining moment in Rotary’s history: the presentation of Rotarian Olayinka Hakeem Babalola from Nigeria on the world stage as the incoming president of Rotary International for the 2026-2027 year, beginning on 1 July.

Rotarians from all over Africa were attired in different colours of the same fabric. For Nigerians, our green and white attire, and miniature Nigerian flags which we waved to the delight of other delegates, formed part of the “cultural mosaic” that transformed the magnificent Taipei Dome.

It was indeed a moment of pride, significance and inspiration for Nigeria, Africa, and the global Rotary family.

Taipei: Where Tradition Met Global Service

The 2026 Rotary International Convention was hosted in the vibrant city of Taipei, a destination renowned for blending ancient traditions with cutting-edge innovations and home to semiconductors. Delegates converged at the iconic Taipei Dome and the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre, participating in plenary sessions, leadership forums, exhibitions, cultural showcases and networking events designed to foster collaboration and global understanding.

The convention served as a powerful reminder that Rotary remains one of the world’s most influential humanitarian organisations. Through projects focused on peacebuilding, education, disease prevention, environmental sustainability, maternal and child health, economic empowerment and community development, Rotary continues to impact millions of lives worldwide.

Throughout the five-day gathering, delegates exchanged ideas, built great connections, celebrated successful projects and explored innovative solutions to some of humanity’s most pressing challenges. The atmosphere reflected Rotary’s unique ability to unite people of diverse cultures, professions and backgrounds around a common purpose: making the world a better place.

Babalola’s ascent to the presidency is particularly significant because he becomes only the second African to lead Rotary International. The first was Nigerian Rotarian Jonathan Majiyagbe, who served as Rotary International President in 2003-2004. More than two decades later, another Nigerian has risen to the highest office in Rotary, reaffirming Nigeria’s long-standing contribution to global service and leadership.



A Nigerian Takes Centre Stage

One of the most memorable highlights of the convention was the official presentation of Olayinka Hakeem Babalola as the incoming Rotary International President for 2026-2027. This happened on the last day of the convention’s General Closing Session between 3.00 p.m. and 5.00 p.m. local time, when Babalola presented his family – his wife, Percy; 83-year-old mother, two daughters, son and sister-in-law – after being introduced by the outgoing Rotary International President, Francesco Arezzo.

As delegates from around the world watched, Babalola was introduced as the leader who would guide the organisation into a new chapter beginning July 1, 2026. His emergence represents not only personal achievement but also recognition of Nigeria’s growing influence within global Rotary leadership. We also have another Nigerian, Pearl Ijeoma Okoro, who is a Trustee of The Rotary Foundation for four years (2024-2028).

A member of the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi in Rivers State, Nigeria, Babalola has dedicated decades of service to Rotary. His leadership journey has included serving as District Governor, Rotary International Vice President and member of the Rotary International Board of Directors. He has also played significant roles in Rotary’s global efforts to eradicate polio and strengthen community development initiatives.

His presentation in Taipei symbolised more than a leadership transition – it represented the increasing global relevance of African leadership in shaping international development conversations and humanitarian action.

A Historic Milestone for Africa

Babalola’s ascent to the presidency is particularly significant because he becomes only the second African to lead Rotary International. The first was Nigerian Rotarian Jonathan Majiyagbe, who served as Rotary International President in 2003-2004. More than two decades later, another Nigerian has risen to the highest office in Rotary, reaffirming Nigeria’s long-standing contribution to global service and leadership.

His election has been widely celebrated across Rotary districts in Africa and beyond. For many African Rotarians and Rotaractors, it serves as proof that dedication, competence and service can earn recognition on the highest global platforms.

Beyond Rotary circles, the development also resonates with broader conversations about African representation in international institutions. Babalola’s emergence demonstrates that African professionals and leaders continue to gain prominence in organisations shaping global humanitarian and development agendas.

The Message of “Create Lasting Impact”

As incoming president, Babalola has articulated a vision focused on sustainable change and measurable outcomes. Earlier in the year, he unveiled his presidential message: “Create Lasting Impact.”

The message encourages Rotary members worldwide to move beyond short-term interventions and embrace initiatives that create enduring benefits for communities. It emphasises leadership, innovation, partnership and accountability as essential ingredients for sustainable development.

Babalola says “change” is good, but “impact that endures” is better. The theme aligns closely with contemporary global challenges. Communities today require solutions that address root causes, rather than temporary symptoms. Whether tackling poverty, illiteracy, health disparities or environmental concerns, Rotary’s future direction under Babalola’s leadership is expected to focus on transformational impact.

For many delegates in Taipei, the theme resonated deeply because it reflects Rotary’s evolving role in a rapidly changing world.

The 2026 Rotary International Convention in Taipei will therefore be remembered not only for its inspiring discussions and international fellowship, but also as the occasion when the global Rotary family welcomed a Nigerian leader to its highest office and celebrated a vision of service capable of transforming communities around the world.

Nigeria’s Soft Power Moment

The presentation of Babalola in Taipei also underscored the importance of soft power diplomacy in international relations.

Nigeria is often discussed in global conversations through the lenses of population, entrepreneurship, entertainment, sports and economic potential. However, leadership positions within respected global organisations provide another avenue through which nations build influence, prestige and credibility.

Babalola’s emergence offers a positive narrative about Nigerian excellence, integrity and global citizenship. It showcases the country’s capacity to produce leaders who command international respect and can unite people across cultural and national boundaries.

For younger Nigerians, particularly those involved in service organisations, volunteerism and community development, his achievement provides a compelling example of how local service can lead to global impact. Babalola was a Rotaractor.

Rotary’s Continuing Relevance

The Taipei Convention also highlighted Rotary’s enduring relevance in an increasingly interconnected world.

Despite technological advances and geopolitical tensions, the need for trusted networks that foster dialogue, friendship and cooperation remains critical. Rotary continues to fill that role by bringing together individuals committed to service and peacebuilding.

The organisation’s historic effort to eradicate polio, its support for education and healthcare, and its growing emphasis on environmental sustainability demonstrate its ability to adapt to changing global realities while remaining true to its founding values.

As the convention concluded, delegates departed Taipei carrying fresh ideas, renewed motivation and stronger international connections.

Olayinka Babalola Assumes Office

When Olayinka Hakeem Babalola officially assumes office on July 1, 2026, he will inherit responsibility for leading one of the world’s most respected humanitarian service and fellowship organisations. His presidency comes at a time when communities across the globe are seeking hope, collaboration and practical solutions to shared challenges.

For Nigeria, his leadership marks a proud chapter in the nation’s engagement with global institutions. For Africa, it represents another milestone in the continent’s growing influence. For Rotary International, it signals continuity, renewal and a commitment to creating lasting impact.

The 2026 Rotary International Convention in Taipei will therefore be remembered not only for its inspiring discussions and international fellowship, but also as the occasion when the global Rotary family welcomed a Nigerian leader to its highest office and celebrated a vision of service capable of transforming communities around the world.

As delegates returned home from Taipei, one message remained clear: service knows no borders, leadership knows no nationality, and through Rotary, ordinary people continue to achieve extraordinary impact.

Ehi Braimah attended the Rotary International Convention in Taipei, Taiwan. He is District Governor Nominee Designate (DGND) of District 9112, PR specialist, marketing strategist, and publisher/editor-in-chief of Naija Times and Lagos Post. He can be reached through [email protected]