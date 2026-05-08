Troops of Operation Ensuring Peace (OPEP) have arrested five suspected illegal arms fabricators and recovered a cache of weapons during a raid operation in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.

This is contained in an operational report by the Nigerian Army, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Friday.

The report said that the operation was conducted on Thursday at about 15;00 hours at Vom community, following credible human intelligence (HUMINT) on the activities of illegal arms manufacturers in the area.

It said troops of OPEP carried out a well-coordinated raid on two identified fabrication sites, where the suspects were caught in the act of manufacturing illegal weapons.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“During the operation, five suspects were arrested, while troops recovered nine fabricated AK-47 rifles, one locally fabricated pistol, seven skeleton AK-47 rifles, four empty magazines, and 10 rifle butt stocks.

“Other items recovered include 36 empty shells of 7.62mm special ammunition, four revolver components, 14 recoiling springs, six hand drilling machines, nine filing machines, four welding machines, and other assorted tools used for arms fabrication,” it said.

The report added that the suspects and recovered exhibits were currently in custody for further investigation.

It also said that follow-up covert operations were ongoing to consolidate gains and mop up remaining illegal arms networks within the Plateau operational environment.

According to the report, the operation forms part of sustained efforts by OPEP to curb illicit arms proliferation and strengthen peace and security in the North-Central region.

(NAN)