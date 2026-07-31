The Niger State Government has announced that pastoralists entering the state must now obtain an official permit as part of efforts to strengthen security and regulate livestock movement.

The Commissioner for Nomadic and Pastoral Affairs, Umar Rabe, disclosed the policy at the New Niger Quarterly Media Briefing on Government Performance and Citizens Engagement Forum, according to a statement made available to journalists.

He said the measure is intended to identify genuine pastoralists and prevent criminals from operating under the guise of herding activities.

Mr Rabe said the government introduced the policy to monitor pastoralists moving into the state, particularly those entering through border local government areas from neighbouring states.

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He said, “Pastoralists entering Niger State must obtain official permission from the state government. Anyone who fails to do so risks being regarded as a cattle rustler.”

According to him, the initiative forms part of broader efforts to end years of insecurity that have prevented many farmers from accessing their farmlands and contributed to food shortages in parts of the state.

Mr Rabe said that before the Ministry of Nomadic and Pastoral Affairs was established on August 23, 2022, the government lacked accurate records of pastoralists operating in the state, making effective planning and security monitoring difficult.

“With the political will of Governor Mohammed Bago, we now have comprehensive data on the leadership of pastoralist groups operating in Niger State. We know them by the associations they belong to and their respective chairmen in various localities,” he said.

He added that the government plans to build a comprehensive database over the next three years containing details of pastoralists, the number of livestock they own and their locations across the state.

Mr Rabe said the profiling exercise would also enable the government to provide basic social services to pastoral communities.

“Once we have this information, we will be able to identify where they are and provide them with essential social amenities such as potable water and other basic services,” he said.

He added that the state had also introduced empowerment programmes for women and youths in pastoral communities while developing additional strategies to reduce recurring conflicts between herders and farmers.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, attributed the influx of pastoralists into Niger State to insecurity in neighbouring states.

Mr Elleman said while the Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the right to freedom of movement, security agencies would collaborate with the state government to profile incoming pastoralists and prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the constitutional provision.

He said law-abiding pastoralists fleeing insecurity elsewhere would continue to enjoy protection, but persons with criminal intentions would not be allowed to threaten public safety.

The latest measure comes amid sustained efforts by the Niger State Government and security agencies to address insecurity, including banditry and cattle rustling. On 17 May 2026, the Niger State Police Command announced the recovery of 67 rustled cattle during a joint security operation in Munya Local Government Area and the arrest of suspected criminal elements in separate operations across the state.

It also follows repeated military offensives against armed groups operating in Shiroro and other affected local government areas in recent months.

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