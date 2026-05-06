Nigeria and the United States have inaugurated Defence Institutional Technical Working Groups (DITWGs) under the 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap, in a renewed effort to deepen military collaboration amid escalating insecurity across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued late Tuesday by Samaila Uba, the spokesperson for Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

The initiative comes against the backdrop of expanded US military support, including the deployment of about 200 troops and MQ-9 surveillance drones reportedly operating from Bauchi State. The deployment, which began in February following diplomatic tensions tied to Christian genocide allegations by US President Donald Trump and the subsequent airstrikes in North-west Nigeria, was designed to provide intelligence gathering and training support to Nigerian forces rather than direct combat operations, Mr Uba had said.

US and Nigerian officials said the drones, capable of long-endurance surveillance, are being used strictly for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, with American personnel operating in advisory roles and not embedded on the frontlines. This was after many Nigerians raised concerns about the involvement of foreign military forces in internal security operations.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Despite these interventions, security conditions have continued to deteriorate. Insurgent groups, particularly Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have intensified attacks on military formations and civilian communities across northern Nigeria. Recent incidents, including deadly assaults and suicide bombings in the North-east, show the persistence and adaptability of extremist groups, raising concerns about the effectiveness of current strategies.

The DITWGs

At the inauguration ceremony, the head of the US delegation, Cate Dave, said the working groups would focus on strengthening institutional capacity and improving strategic planning to deny terrorists safe havens. He stressed that long-term counterterrorism success depends on building resilient defence systems, not just battlefield gains.

Nigeria’s delegation leader, Francis Edosa, an air vice marshal, said the partnership would enhance the warfighting capabilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and improve responsiveness to evolving threats across the country and the wider region.

“Both sides stressed the need for practical outcomes, accountability and sustained collaboration to enhance security and regional stability,” Mr Uba, the DHQ spokesperson stated.