The federal government has disclosed that over five million hectares of land have been set aside across the country for livestock development as it intensifies efforts to attract private investment into Nigeria’s livestock sector.

This was made known by Nigeria’s Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, while receiving a delegation from Consolidated Limited Investment Partners on Wednesday in Abuja.

In a statement posted on the ministry’s official X page on Thursday, the ministry said the delegation was led by the Legal Adviser for Amedeo Solution, Emmanuel Omoruyi.

The meeting, held at the ministry’s headquarters, focused on deepening private sector participation in ranching, dairy production, and integrated agricultural systems as part of broader reforms to modernise the livestock industry.

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In his remarks, Mr Maiha said the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development was a deliberate policy move by the federal government to unlock the sector’s economic potential and position Nigeria as a leading destination for livestock investment in Africa.

He said the proposed investment aligns with the ministry’s strategic focus on ranching, which he described as a more sustainable, modern, and economically viable model of animal husbandry.

According to him, Nigeria’s huge supply gap in milk and red meat presents significant opportunities for investors.

“Nigeria has a national demand of about 1.7 billion litres of milk annually and over 1.5 million metric tonnes of red meat. These gaps represent real investment opportunities, and we are ready to work with partners to close them,” the minister said.

He added that the over five million hectares of land earmarked for livestock development include designated grazing reserves that are being transformed into modern economic hubs.

Mr Maiha also addressed investors’ concerns over insecurity, assuring them that the government is deploying both military and non-military measures to create a safe and stable investment climate.

He noted that increased investment in agriculture and livestock would not only boost food production but also create jobs and help reduce insecurity.

Earlier, the delegation presented a proposal aimed at transforming the livestock sector through large-scale investments in ranching, dairy production, and supporting infrastructure.

The proposal includes the development of modern livestock hubs with residential estates, healthcare facilities, schools, and other amenities, alongside structured profit-sharing arrangements with host communities and local stakeholders.

The investors also outlined plans to introduce advanced technologies, strengthen local capacity through international partnerships, and promote knowledge transfer across the livestock value chain.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr Omoruyi said the initiative would combine global expertise from Europe, Asia, and the Americas with strong local participation to ensure inclusive and sustainable development.

He added that the investment plan would also focus on expanding dairy production, improving animal feed systems, and enhancing market access, especially for local farmers.

Mr Omoruyi said achieving these objectives would require a stable policy environment, effective regulatory support, and stronger security guarantees.

He commended the federal government for its openness to investment and said the team would submit a detailed proposal within 60 days.