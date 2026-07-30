Nine persons abducted by suspected kidnappers have been rescued during a joint security operation involving Kwara State Forest Guards, the State Security Service (SSS), local hunters and vigilantes in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Three suspected kidnappers were killed during the operation carried out in the Obbo-Aiyegunle, Ejiu-Ora and Osi axis near the Kogi State border, according to local authorities.

The spokesperson of the Chairman of Ekiti Local Government Council, Sunday Dada, said in a statement that the victims were abducted on a market day in Eju and were being taken through a forest route towards neighbouring Niger State when security operatives intercepted the kidnappers.

According to the statement, the rescue followed an intelligence-led operation in the forests linking Kwara with neighbouring states.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

One of the rescued victims, Umaru Muazu, said armed men seized him and his son during the attack.

“The men came from nowhere and put a gun to my head. Four of them took my son and me. Fear gripped me, and I fell to the ground. They also took my friend’s motorcycle and kidnapped us,” he said.

Another victim, Ibrahim Danga, said the captives had spent only a short period with the kidnappers before security operatives arrived.

A member of the Kwara Forest Guards, Owolabi Adebayo, said three suspected kidnappers were killed during a gun battle.

“We neutralised three of them and rescued nine people. One of the victims is receiving treatment for injuries,” Mr Adebayo said.

He, however, appealed for improved logistics and equipment to strengthen operations against armed groups operating in the forests.

“There is no type of firearm that is not in their hands. We need more equipment such as body armour, binoculars, night-vision goggles, walkie-talkies and more ammunition to confront them,” he said.

The Chief Security Officer of Ekiti Local Government Area, Gabriel Agbemuko, commended the forest guards for their role in the operation.

“What they did for us two days ago, they are the ones who helped us rescue those people who were kidnapped along the Ora-Yetoro axis. They have been doing security and intelligence work for us, and we are happy for that,” he said.

Rising insecurity

The rescue comes amid increasing cases of kidnapping and violent attacks in parts of Kwara State, particularly in Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Edu and Kaiama local government areas.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported that security operatives found Owa-Onire town in Ifelodun Local Government Area largely deserted after repeated attacks by armed groups forced residents to flee.

The newspaper also reported the release of the traditional ruler of Olohuntele after nearly two months in captivity, as well as the release of nine residents of Idi-Iya, who were abducted in a separate incident.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported the death of the traditional ruler of Olayinka, Salman Aweda, who was allegedly killed while in captivity despite efforts by residents to secure his release.

The newspaper also reported coordinated attacks on Gaa-Oke Abba and Gaa-Alla herders’ settlements in Isin Local Government Area and Famole in Ifelodun Local Government Area, where several residents were abducted, and one person was killed.

In another incident, a primary school teacher, Shina Adeoye, was abducted along the Obbo-Ile-Eruku Road, further highlighting the security challenges facing communities in southern Kwara.

The latest rescue also comes weeks after President Bola Tinubu approved the establishment of a new Nigerian Army battalion in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area, as part of efforts to strengthen military operations against banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state.

Authorities say joint security operations, including bush-combing exercises and intelligence-led patrols, are continuing across vulnerable communities bordering Kogi, Ekiti and Niger states.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.