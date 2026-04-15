Apostle Joshua Selman, president of the Koinonia Global Ministries, has donated N200 million worth of items to Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State for victims of recent attacks in the state.

Mr Selman, accompanied by other notable clergy, made the donation on Wednesday in Jos when he paid Mr Mutfwang a condolence visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the relief materials are N100,000 million cash and 100,000 million worth of rice and oil to be distributed to victims of the recent attacks in the state.

While presenting the items to the governor, Mr Selman noted that it was only responsible for them as sons of Plateau to demonstrate concern and empathy to the state at such difficult times.

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“Your Excellency, thank you for receiving us, we were so graciously received. We are here to identify with the state, especially in the wake of all of the things that have happened recently.

“We thought it was responsible not only in capacity of ministers of the gospel, but being sons of the soil, it is a display of responsibility beyond compassion to visit the state, identify and commiserate with the families that have lost lives and property.

“Also to appreciate the government for the laudable things that the government is already doing both great and small in various ways to improve lives and also to curb some of these unfortunate incidences

“So we brought a truck of 3,000 bags of rice and oil put together, totaling over N100 million, and by the grace of God we are also giving out a N100 million cash to see to it that we bring succor to those crying families.

“I think this will demonstrate love and responsibility on our part and also help to get to the grieving families.

“These palliatives will not bring a dead person back, but at least it can bring succour to the crying families,” Selman said.

The cleric reiterated that his message to the state at such a time was that there was still hope for Plateau.

“Your excellency and to all who are here, we encourage you not to give up, Someday we will look back and thank you for your resilience, there is still hope for the Plateau ” he said.

Receiving the items, Mr Mutfwang commended the apostle, saying that prophets were usually without honour in their homes, but Selman was not one of those, as his honour preceeded him both at home and abroad.

The governor urged every affiliate of Plateau to emulate the kindness of the preacher and be committed to the Plateau project as the destinies of many men were tied to the state.

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“I want to thank you sincerely on behalf of the government and people of Plateau for this show of love, we will continue to trust God to do our best to make sure that these kind of dastardly acts are not repeated.

“I can tell you that if it had not been the Lord on our side, what the devil wanted to do would have been worse than what we are seeing.

“So while we lament over the things that have happened, we are still a grateful people.

“We continue to trust God to shield us, we must do all we can to preserve Plateau. It is time for all of us who have any privilege that God has given us, that whether we are Plateau indigenes or not, God has placed the burden of Plateau on us.

“The preservation of Plateau is a divine project that we must all join our hands to make sure we execute because this is a land that God has already set on a hill, therefore we must take that responsibility seriously,” Mr Mutfwang said.