Amnesty International has criticised the Nigerian government over renewed killings in Plateau State, describing the latest attack in Jos South as evidence of failure to protect citizens.

The organisation said three young men were killed on Friday, 3 April, when gunmen ambushed them in Nyangom Gel, Jos South Local Government Area.

The attack came days after gunmen killed about 30 people in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, in one of the deadliest incidents recorded in the state in recent weeks.

In the statement, Amnesty International said the pattern of violence and delayed security response reflects systemic gaps in protecting vulnerable communities.

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“The utter failure of President Bola Tinubu’s government to address widespread insecurity is costing lives,” the organisation said.

It added that victims of recent attacks told the group that security forces were often absent during assaults and arrived only after attackers had fled.

“Some of the affected communities said their villages have been attacked repeatedly, not once, not twice, but up to six times,” the statement said.

Recurring attacks, rising casualties

Amnesty International said the situation in Plateau reflects a broader trend of violence affecting both rural and urban communities.

“Plateau State is increasingly becoming unsafe, with attacks forcing residents to live in constant fear of the next assault,” it said.

The organisation cited data showing that between December 2023 and February 2024, at least 1,336 people were killed in the state. Of the victims, 533 were women, 263 were children, and 540 were men, while over 29,000 people were displaced.

The group said the figures underscore the scale of the crisis and the need for urgent intervention.

Call for investigation, accountability

Amnesty International urged Nigerian authorities to take concrete steps to prevent further attacks and ensure accountability.

It called for “thorough, independent and impartial investigations” into the Angwan Rukuba killings and other recent incidents.

“The mass burial of victims is a reminder of the failure of authorities to protect lives,” the organisation said.

It also demanded that suspected perpetrators be brought to justice and that victims and survivors receive adequate compensation.

Context of ongoing violence

PREMIUM TIMES has reported attacks and reprisals across Plateau State in recent days, including the Palm Sunday killings in Angwan Rukuba, which triggered heightened tension, curfews, and security deployments.

Despite assurances from President Tinubu and security agencies that the situation is under control, fresh incidents have continued to emerge, including the recent killings in Jos South.

The developments have raised concerns among residents and civil society groups about the effectiveness of current security measures and the government’s ability to prevent further violence.