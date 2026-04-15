The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says satellite towns are benefiting from the administration of President Bola Tinubu through infrastructure development and expanded social services.

Mr Wike made the remarks on Wednesday after inspecting ongoing projects in Abuja, noting that interventions now extended beyond roads to education, water, and healthcare facilities.

He said satellite towns had never received such attention, adding that several schools had been renovated and furnished across rural communities in the FCT.

The minister also disclosed that the satellite water project in Bwari, Karu, and Orozo would be inaugurated to mark President Tinubu’s third anniversary in office.

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Mr Wike said the government was also addressing health infrastructure gaps by rehabilitating several health facilities across the territory.

He emphasised that the administration was not focusing only on road construction but also on improving essential public services in underserved communities.

During project inspections, Mr Wike expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of construction of the road linking the Central Business District to Wuse along the Transit Way N2 Corridor.

He said while the quality of work was satisfactory, the contractor had failed to meet agreed deadlines, warning that he would not accept further delays.

The minister directed the Federal Capital Development Authority to ensure the contractor accelerated work and delivered the project by the second week of June.

At the N16 Interchange connecting Jahi and Gwarinpa districts, Mr Wike commended the contractor for quality execution and expressed optimism about timely completion.

He also lauded the progress on the road linking the Body of Benchers, Nile University, and Baze University, describing the pace and quality as satisfactory.

At Tungan Madaki, Mr Wike inspected the road linking Bill Clinton Drive to Zuba, noting that compensation for affected communities was being processed through the relevant agencies.

(NAN)