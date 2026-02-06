The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has given contractors three days to evacuate refuse in satellite towns or face contract termination.

Mr Wike issued the ultimatum after inspecting road projects in Karu, Bwari, Kubwa and the Apo–Karshi road corridor in Abuja on Friday.

He directed the FCT Satellite Towns Development Department Coordinator, Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, to ensure full compliance with the directive.

The minister particularly expressed concern over growing heaps of refuse along the Orozo–Apo–Karshi road corridor during the inspection.

“By Monday or Tuesday, if I still see this refuse, his job will be terminated.

“This is unacceptable. It is embarrassing. These areas are no longer villages; development has taken over, and nobody will accept this,” the minister warned.

Mr Wike assured residents that all refuse, particularly across satellite towns, would be evacuated to restore environmental cleanliness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the minister had on 15 November, 2025, told the newly approved waste collection contractors that the FCT Administration would not tolerate incompetence, political patronage, or excuses in the management of waste across Abuja.

During a meeting with the contractors, the Mr Wike noted that waste management remains one of the biggest challenges confronting the capital city, largely due to the “insincerity and lack of capacity” of previous service providers.

He insisted that contractors must show capacity, not connections, saying, “Do your work, get your pay. If you don’t do your work, you don’t expect to be paid. It will be terminated”.

NAN)