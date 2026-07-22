The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Sector Command, has so far arrested 121 motorists over 214 alleged traffic offences during its ongoing “Operation Total Compliance” in the state.

The Sector Commander, Bridget Asekhauno, disclosed this on Wednesday during the enforcement exercise in Awka.

Mrs Asekhauno, who the Officer-in-Charge of Motor Vehicle Administration represented, Gloria Ezeugwu, said the three-day operation was conducted across the corps’ 12 zones nationwide.

She said the exercise was designed to sensitise motorists to road safety regulations while enforcing compliance and curbing traffic violations capable of causing road crashes.

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According to her, the offences recorded include overloading, failure to install or use speed limiting devices, driving licence violations, and attempted bribery of marshals on duty, dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Mrs Asekhauno said 27 motorists were arrested for overloading, 34 for speed limit device violations, 10 for driving without valid driver’s licences, while four were apprehended for attempting to bribe FRSC personnel.

She added that two motorists each were arrested for dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“The essence of the exercise is to check drivers’ excesses, including overloading and mixed loading.

“Carrying passengers together with animals or goods is dangerous and can have disastrous consequences.

“Goods should not be transported together with human beings.

“We are also targeting drivers operating without speed-limiting devices. Some even deactivate the devices after installation to enable them to exceed the prescribed speed limits.

“Others drive without a valid licence or under the influence of alcohol. These and other offences that endanger lives are our focus during the operation.

“We are combining enforcement, mobile court prosecution and public enlightenment to ensure road safety messages reach motorists at the grassroots,” she said.

The sector commander urged motorists to comply with traffic regulations and use the enforcement exercise as an opportunity to adopt safer driving habits ahead of the ember months.

She said that road safety was a shared responsibility, stressing that safer roads could only be achieved when both motorists and the FRSC played their respective roles.

(NAN)