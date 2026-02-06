The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reshuffled the leadership of its Central Coordination Committee for the 2026 National Convention, effecting changes to both the chairmanship and key positions within the body.

Former Katsina State Governor and one-time Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Masari, has been named Chairman of the committee, replacing Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who was earlier pencilled down for the role.

Under the new arrangement, former Senate President Pius Anyim will serve as vice chairman I, while Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been appointed vice chairman II.

Yobe State Governor Mai Buni will act as secretary, with Governor Uzodimma, who also chairs the Progressive Governors Forum, reassigned as Treasurer.

The APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, announced the reconstitution on Friday, explaining that the changes followed extensive consultations with the party’s leadership and other national stakeholders.

He added that various sub-committees to drive specific aspects of the convention would be constituted and unveiled in due course.

“Sub-committees of the Central Coordination Committee will be constituted and announced in due course,” he said.

According to Mr Basiru, the committee draws its membership from across the party’s political spectrum. It includes all 27 serving APC governors, as well as former national chairmen of the party, Bisi Akande, Adams Oshiomhole, Abdullahi Adamu, and Abdullahi Ganduje.

Also listed as members are top-ranking lawmakers, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, alongside other serving and former principal officers of the National Assembly.

The committee further features former senate presidents and speakers, as well as members of the Federal Executive Council, among them the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam; the Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo; and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.

The Central Coordination Committee is expected to oversee preparations for the APC’s 2026 National Convention, a key event in the party’s internal calendar.