The family of a 31-year-old filmmaker and makeup artist, Khalid Wahid, has demanded justice for their son, who abductors allegedly murdered some hours after capture from his home near a police station on 18 July.

The incident occurred in the Dong community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. Mr Wahid’s house is about 10 metres from the Dong Police Station, where residents said gunmen exchanged gunfire with security personnel before taking the man away.

He reportedly survived past attempts on his life, leading to multiple fortifications of his home security.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, did not respond to repeated telephone calls and text messages seeking comments on the incident.

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Night of terror

Two close friends of the deceased, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the incident, told PREMIUM TIMES that the attack occurred at about 11 p.m. on Saturday.

One of them said neighbours became alarmed after hearing gunshots and began calling one another to confirm everyone was safe.

“When neighbours called Khalid, he told them he believed the gunmen were about to enter his house,” the friend said.

According to him, some of the attackers positioned themselves on a nearby hill. They opened fire towards the Dong Police Station, apparently to prevent officers from responding, while others surrounded Mr Wahid’s residence.

The attackers allegedly cut through the property’s electric barbed-wire fence and forced the security door open.

“They dragged him out of the house wearing only his boxers. He had just finished watching a football match and was preparing to sleep.”

The friend said Mr Wahid appeared to have resisted the attackers after hiding his mobile phone.

“They beat him severely. There were injuries all over his body, including his knees, stomach and back. The fatal injury appeared to be the deep wound inflicted on the back of his head.”

According to the witness, blood stains trailed from the house into the nearby bush, suggesting Khalid was dragged after sustaining serious injuries.

“They didn’t take his car, money, laptop or any valuables. His phone was later found around the house. That is why we believe this was an attempted kidnapping that went wrong.”

Body found

Another close friend said he received a call from neighbours shortly after the attack informing him that Mr Wahid had been abducted.

He said family members and friends rushed to the house at daybreak after learning that the victim’s mobile phone had been recovered at the scene.

“There was blood in front of the house and traces leading into the bush behind it. The police and military asked everyone to leave while they searched.”

According to him, security personnel later followed the blood trail and discovered Mr Wahid’s body a short distance inside the bush.

The body was taken to the hospital before being buried the same day in accordance with Islamic rites at the Zaria Road Cemetery.

The friend recalled arriving at the hospital and finding the body uncovered.

“People were taking photographs. I had to go home and bring a bedsheet to cover him.”

Previous attacks

Friends disclosed that this was not the first time Mr Wahid had been targeted.

According to them, he was kidnapped in 2023, after which security operatives arrested suspects linked to the incident.

They also said there was another attempted kidnapping at his newly built house around December 2025, prompting him to reinforce the building’s security doors.

“The neighbours told us they attempted to kidnap him again months ago, and he strengthened the doors after that incident.”

Justice demanded

Friends, neighbours and community members said his killing has intensified fears over persistent kidnappings in Dong.

One resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said kidnappings occur regularly in the community.

“People are kidnapped here almost every day. This should be the case that finally forces the authorities to end these attacks.”

Another friend criticised what he described as the security agencies’ failure to intervene despite the police station’s proximity

“He trusted that police station. That was one of the reasons he built his house there. He even supported the officers whenever he could. When he needed protection, nobody came.”

The source said residents later found bullet impacts on the police station, indicating that the attackers had fired towards the facility during the operation.

Friends of the deceased said they want a thorough investigation to identify those responsible and prevent further attacks.

“We want justice for Khalid. We don’t want another family to experience this.”

The victim’s father, Mr Tunde Wahid, was unable to speak with journalists due to his emotional condition, according to relatives.

Community protest

Following the killing, residents and friends staged a peaceful protest demanding improved security and justice for the deceased.

The demonstrators urged security agencies to intensify patrols, investigate the killing and dismantle criminal groups operating around Dong and neighbouring communities.

Renewed insecurity

Mr Wahid’s killing comes amid a resurgence of violent attacks across Plateau State.

As previously reported by PREMIUM TIMES, suspected gunmen have carried out repeated attacks in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and Jos South in recent weeks, killing scores of residents. At the same time, security agencies have also repelled attempted attacks on the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru.

Security forces have announced several arrests and recoveries of illegal firearms during recent operations. Still, residents in several communities continue to complain of recurring kidnappings and attacks, particularly in rural areas surrounding Jos.

The latest killing has renewed calls for authorities to strengthen security around vulnerable communities and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.