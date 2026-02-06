Health researchers and cancer advocates on Friday took a cancer awareness campaign to Piwoyi community in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as part of activities to mark the 2026 World Cancer Day.

The campaign centred on early detection and addressed common misconceptions about cancer among residents.

It was organised by a coalition of oncology researchers under the Network for Oncology Research in Africa (NORA), in collaboration with the International Research Centre of Excellence at the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN).

Community engagement

The event kicked off with a road walk through the community, which culminated at the palace of the Piwoyi community chief.

At the palace, the Chief of the community, Tanko Lazarus, received members of the consortium and commended them for bringing cancer education directly to the community.

He thanked the organisers for prioritising sensitisation and awareness, noting that such outreach efforts were critical in helping residents better understand health challenges and the importance of early medical care.

From the palace, the campaign moved to Government Secondary School, in the community, where organisers engaged senior secondary school students on cancer prevention, early detection and healthy lifestyle choices.

Survivor’s personal experience

Speaking to the students, Kosi Ugboaja, a breast cancer survivor and programme officer at IHVN, educated them on common cancers affecting women, particularly breast and cervical cancer.

Ms Ugboaja explained that early detection plays a crucial role in survival, stressing that many cancer cases are treatable when diagnosed on time.

Drawing from her personal experience, she told the students that she had no obvious signs or symptoms before being diagnosed with breast cancer, underscoring the importance of regular medical check-ups.

She outlined warning signs such as lumps in the breast, skin changes, unusual discharge and other abnormalities, while also discussing preventive measures, including healthy eating, avoiding smoking and routine screening.

Ms Ugboaja also warned about the dangers of smoking, explaining that prolonged exposure could increase the risk of lung cancer.

Women at the centre of cancer prevention

Speaking on the focus of the campaign, Elima Jedy-Agba, the Nigerian Principal Investigator for the Network for Oncology Research in Africa (NORA), said the outreach placed emphasis on women because of their role in health-related decision-making within families.

She said the campaign sought to raise awareness about the most common cancers affecting women in Nigeria, particularly breast and cervical cancer, and to highlight the importance of early detection.

Ms Jedy-Agba explained that the outreach also informed women about available screening options and how timely diagnosis improves survival chances.

Addressing misconceptions, she said many people still regard cancer as a death sentence.

“One of the most common myths in our environment is that cancer is a death sentence, and what we’re trying to tell people today is that that is not the case,” she said.

She added that cancer survivors were included in the campaign to demonstrate that people can undergo treatment and continue to live healthy lives.

Ms Jedy-Agba also dismissed the belief that cancer is contagious, urging communities to support rather than stigmatise patients.

“Cancer is not transmissible. It is a non-communicable disease, and people should show concern and support towards cancer patients,” she said.

Tackling late presentation and harmful beliefs

Also speaking at the event, Popoola Benjamin, an oncologist and chairman of the Nigerian Cancer Society, FCT branch, said the awareness programme was designed to address late presentation, which remains a major challenge in Nigeria.

Mr Benjamin said many cancer patients in the country seek medical help only when the disease has reached an advanced stage, placing a heavy economic and social burden on families and the health system.

He explained that one of the biggest misconceptions the campaign sought to correct was the belief that cancer is spiritual or should not be treated in hospitals.

“In Nigeria particularly, when people have an illness they believe is incurable, they think it is spiritual in nature and that the solution should not be in the hospital,” he said.

Mr Benjamin stressed that cancer is simply an abnormal functioning of the body, adding that it is neither spiritual nor mysterious and can be prevented and treated effectively when detected early.

World Cancer Day and global burden

World Cancer Day is observed every 4 February to raise awareness, improve public understanding and encourage action against cancer worldwide.

This year’s theme, United by Unique, highlights the fact that while cancer is a global public health challenge, countries, communities and individuals experience the disease in different ways.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 20 million new cancer cases were recorded globally in 2022, with nearly half of those affected dying from the disease.

Ahead of this year’s commemoration, a new global analysis by the WHO and its International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) showed that up to four in 10 cancer cases worldwide could be prevented.

The study estimated that 37 per cent of all new cancer cases in 2022, approximately 7.1 million cases, were linked to preventable risk factors, including tobacco use, alcohol consumption, high body mass index, physical inactivity, air pollution, ultraviolet radiation and cancer-causing infections.

Drawing on data from 185 countries and 36 cancer types, the analysis identified tobacco as the leading preventable cause of cancer globally, accounting for 15 per cent of new cases, followed by infections at 10 per cent and alcohol consumption at three per cent.

It also found that lung, stomach and cervical cancers accounted for nearly half of all preventable cancer cases worldwide.