Seven people were killed on Thursday morning when gunmen attacked a mining site in the Kuru community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Community members said the assailants arrived at the mining site and began shooting indiscriminately.

The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

The association, led by Dalyop Mwantiri, condemned the attack, describing it as heinous and barbaric.

In a statement made available to journalists in Jos and signed by Rwang Tengwong, the BYM National Publicity Secretary, the association said the victims were “peace-loving youths engaged in legitimate means of livelihood” whose lives were “cruelly and unjustly terminated”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Plateau State, Alfred Abbo, could not be immediately contacted, as he did not answer calls on his line at the time of filing this report.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray that God Almighty grants comfort, strength and fortitude in this moment of immeasurable grief,” the statement said.

BYM called on the state and federal government, and the security agencies, to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice. It also urged the authorities to reinforce security around vulnerable rural communities, mining sites, and access routes.

“The continued slaughter of innocent youths must not be allowed to persist,” the association said.

The group also urged authorities to intensify intelligence gathering, deploy adequate security personnel, and adopt community-based security measures to prevent further loss of lives.