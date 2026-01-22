The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashida Ladoja, said insecurity in Nigeria is lasting too long.

Mr Ladoja stated this, on Thursday, at the 2026 Daily Trust Dialogue held at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference centre in Abuja.

The dialogue, which has entered its 23rd year, is themed: Nigeria’s Fourth Republic: What is Working and What is Not.

The Olubadan, who was the special guest of honour at the event, referenced the words of Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, when he spoke to the CNN at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

Mr Tuggar urged investors not to judge Nigeria’s prospects through “isolated” security incidents.

“A foreign minister in Davos was pleading with the investors that what we have in Nigeria is not generalized insecurity but scattered insecurities,” Olubadan said, referring to Mr Tuggar’s position.

While the traditional ruler said he agrees with the minister, he lamented that insecurity is “lasting too long.”

“Nobody feels safe because you don’t know where the next attack will come,” he said

Mr Ladoja, who was crowned as Olubadan last year, also disputed the claims that Nigeria’s security problem is religious.

“I don’t agree it is a religious issue,” he said, noting some perpetrators have made it look that way.

Insecurity has lingered for more than 10 years in Nigeria starting with militancy in Niger Delta, insurgency in the North-east and banditry and kidnapping in other parts of the northern region.

But the crisis has been poorly framed as a religious one, prompting the recent threats by US President Donald Trump.

The threats culminated in a missile attack on 25 December 2025 in Sokoto State, targeted at terrorists operating in the region. The Nigerian government said it cooperated with US authorities for the attack and provided the intelligence used.