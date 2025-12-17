Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo, on Tuesday, announced the discovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition during a coordinated security operation targeting criminal hideouts across the state.

Mr Ododo disclosed this while briefing journalists in Lokoja, saying the operation followed more than a week of sustained, intelligence-led surveillance by security agencies working in close collaboration with the state government.

He said the renewed offensive against criminal networks was spurred by a recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who urged him to deepen security efforts rather than seek commendation.

“When I met Mr President, I expected commendation, but he told me to go back and do more for my people. That statement re-energised me,” the governor said.

“We immediately regrouped, met with security agencies, harmonised our strategies and acted decisively on credible intelligence.”

According to the governor, operatives carried out a coordinated overnight raid on a suspected criminal enclave, where a substantial stockpile of weapons was recovered.

Although no suspects were arrested during the operation, Mr Ododo described the seizure as “a major and strategic breakthrough” in the state’s fight against crime.

He attributed the persistence of criminal activities to Kogi’s strategic location, noting that the state borders 10 others and serves as a central transit corridor with multiple entry and exit points.

“Kogi State is vigilant. The DSS, the police, the military, the navy and other security agencies are working relentlessly, day and night,” he said.

“We will never bow to criminals, and we will never negotiate with them.”

Arms recovered

Items recovered during the operation include 24 AK-47 rifles, 23 pump-action rifles, one Tavor rifle, one FN rifle, four Barrett pistols, four Browning rifles, 42 magazines and 520 rounds of 7.62mm GPMG ammunition.

Security operatives also recovered large quantities of AK-47 ammunition and cartridges for pump-action rifles and Barrett pistols, as well as handcuffs, 13 holsters, tear gas cartridges and submachine gun components, the governor said.

Mr Ododo said the success of the operation underscored the effectiveness of tightly coordinated, multi-agency security actions based on credible intelligence.

He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his support and to the leadership of the Department of State Services, the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for their cooperation.

The governor urged residents to remain calm and continue their lawful activities, assuring them that the situation was under control.

He also called on the public to support security agencies by providing timely and accurate information, pledging that his administration would continue to prioritise the protection of lives and property across the state.