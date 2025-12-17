The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has ordered the establishment of a judicial panel of inquiry into the killing of protesters in Lamurde Local Government Area, where 10 women and an 11-year-old girl were shot dead on 8 December.

The governor announced the decision on Tuesday during a visit to Lamurde and surrounding communities in the Suwa District.

He described the killings as “tragic, unacceptable and deeply troubling,” and vowed that those responsible would be held to account.

Mr Fintiri said the panel, to be chaired by a retired high court judge, would conduct an open and impartial investigation into the circumstances of the killings.

He said it would determine both the immediate and remote causes of the violence and make recommendations aimed at justice, reconciliation and lasting peace.

“The victims were innocent and defenceless women. This should never have happened,” the governor said, urging residents to remain calm and allow due process to prevail.

He assured the communities of his administration’s commitment to accountability and the restoration of peace.

The governor said the Adamawa State Peace Commission had begun engagements with youths, traditional rulers, religious leaders and community representatives to defuse tensions.

He also promised government support for the families of the victims, including assistance with education and livelihoods, while pledging to reinforce security in the area.

During his visit, Mr Fintiri inspected the affected communities. He said relief materials were being provided to displaced residents through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Reaffirming that peace was “non-negotiable,” the governor said the state government would continue to work closely with community and religious leaders to promote dialogue and rebuild trust.

Local traditional rulers welcomed the governor’s intervention but called for decisive action.

The district head of Lamurde, Pwahomakai Joseph, who spoke alongside Napwamwa Istifanus, said the crisis had deep-seated roots and urged the government to confront the longstanding grievances between the Bachama and Tsobo communities.

Meanwhile, the Tsobo Community Development Association has appealed to the federal government and the international community, alleging that its people are facing systematic attacks amounting to genocide.

At a press conference in Yola, the association’s chairman, Nathaniel Solomon, said the violence stemmed from a protracted land dispute between the Tsobo and their Bachama neighbours.

He claimed that hundreds of Tsobo people had been killed over the years, with many more injured or displaced, particularly following renewed clashes since July.

Mr Solomon also accused the Nigerian Army of killing unarmed Tsobo women during a peaceful protest—an allegation the military has denied, insisting the deaths were caused by local militias.

While acknowledging the governor’s efforts to stabilise the area, the Tsobo leader said the community was demanding full accountability, including formal apologies and justice for the victims.

As the inquiry is set to commence, residents of Lamurde say they are pinning their hopes on the promised probe and renewed dialogue to halt the bloodshed and restore confidence in the rule of law.