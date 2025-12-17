TikToker Amadou “Jarvis (Jadrolita)” Aminata says she has separated from her fellow content creator, Habeeb “Peller” Hamzat, and explained this to his mother.

Peller proposed to Jarvis in December 2024. However, in September, Jarvis disclosed that she has yet to marry despite their engagement, citing issues linked to Peller.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Jarvis confirmed the breakdown of the relationship with the 20-year-old while responding to controversy surrounding Peller’s recent accident during a TikTok live session on Tuesday.

This newspaper reported that Peller attempted suicide by deliberately crashing his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz during an emotional livestream that followed the alleged breakup with Jarvis.

The incident occurred along the Lekki–Epe Expressway, where passers-by rescued him and rushed him to the hospital.

Addressing online reactions to their relationship, Jarvis said, “We are not running away. We are here for him. All of you who are bashing him. Why are you bashing him? You are not helping the situation. You are making things worse. The relationship is not the thing now. It doesn’t mean let’s go back. Let’s go back to who we were. That is not the solution now. The solution is, let’s put our heads together to work on him. To be better.

“Space of, we are not talking. Space of this relationship thing. It is over for now. Let’s work on him. You guys should also be supportive. Stop your shading. He is not helping. He is a sweet guy. I didn’t even want it to end. It has happened. But don’t use it against him. Encourage him. Encourage us. Encourage us. Help us. Stop using our pain to mock us. These people are not helping. They mock us.”

Health

Additionally, she disclosed that she met with Peller’s mother to present her side of the story.

Jarvis added that during the meeting, she emphasised the need for Peller to focus on getting better.

“I went to see Peller’s mother. I talked to her. I told her my story. She didn’t want to talk to me. She didn’t want to say anything. I just told her that I was sorry. Then, she said that he should be okay first. He should be fine. He should be OK. He should be fine. I should stand by him. I will not leave him. I said, Okay, mother. No problem, mother. Talk to him. He didn’t listen to me. He didn’t listen to anybody. He said that he listened to me. I said, No. Talk to him.

“They (fans) cause more pain. They chase better clouds. Better one. Some people have done a video 15 times. 20 times. People who don’t send us updates on a normal day or post about achievements and good things we have done. Stop it, please. I beg. For him to heal better. For him to have the courage to come on again. For him to have the courage to be who he is again. Or who we are. Give us that courage. By stopping all this wrong narrative. All these insults,” she added.

Appeal

Jarvis urged those mocking them to desist, stressing that they remain friends.

She appealed to their fans to continue supporting them individually, adding that they would return stronger.

She also said she hoped nothing untoward would happen to either her or Peller, expressing confidence that the fading smiles would soon return.

Jarvis noted, “If you have a place in your heart. Have a conscience. All you people should be saying is, Thank God for life. Thank God for Peller. Thank God for Jarvis. Thank God nothing happened to him. Thank God the narrative did not turn. And become something else for Jarvis. I beg. I love him for now. We need to be okay. I am not OK anymore. I want to be OK. He needs to be OK.

“There are people who break up. Not because they hate themselves but because they want to understand. They want everything to be calm. If later they see that changes have been made. They come back. And they come back better. If this is okay. The change is not. They might stay as friends. Or they might stay in their lane. But we are still friends. We are still cool at this point. People should end all those. It is not a relationship that is the thing now. It is for us to be mentally stable. And get ourselves right.”