The Plateau State Police Command has moved to calm anxiety among parents and guardians following the state government’s decision to shut all basic schools as a precaution against possible security threats.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo, in a statement on Saturday, said the command was aware of concerns raised after the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB) announced the temporary closure of Government Junior Model Secondary Schools, primary schools, and day schools across the state. The order takes effect between November 22 and 24.

Mr Alabo said the police were working to protect school communities. In his words, “The security of our students, staff and communities is our top priority. The temporary closure of schools is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the security of our educational institutions.” He added that intelligence teams were operating “round the clock to gather intelligence to nip potential security risks in the bud.”

The command stated that the Commissioner of Police had directed area commanders, divisional police officers, and tactical units to intensify patrols around schools, residential areas, and other strategic points. The statement also noted that a 24-hour surveillance plan had been activated under the police intelligence department.

Residents were urged to report any suspicious activity to the police using emergency numbers provided in the release.

The command stated that it was working with other security agencies and community stakeholders to prevent disruptions and ensure schools can resume normal activities once the threat level improves.

Friday’s announcement by PSUBEB followed a series of attacks on schools in other parts of the country. In Kebbi State, gunmen recently invaded the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, abducting 25 students and killing the vice principal who tried to resist them.

In Niger State, armed men also attacked St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, and seized students and teachers during an early morning raid.

Authorities say the temporary school closures in Plateau are part of broader efforts to prevent similar incidents and to strengthen early-warning systems around vulnerable communities.