Suspected members of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) have reportedly killed a police officer during an attack on a police outpost in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Sources in Geidam reported that the insurgents attacked the outpost late Wednesday night.

The insurgents also stole one patrol vehicle and burned down another, Bashir Baba, a resident of the area, said.

“They came around 1:30 a.m. and headed directly to the police station. They were trying to steal the police patrol vehicles. When the automatic alarm sounded, a police officer came out to check, and the terrorists killed him,” Mr Baba said.

The Yobe State Government donated 22 patrol vehicles to the police in September, comprising 21 Hilux patrol vehicles for divisional police offices, and one for operations at the command headquarters.

Mr Baba said that after the incident at the police station, the terrorists went to the police area command office in the local government, located a few kilometres away, possibly to steal another patrol vehicle.

“At the command, they met resistance from some police officers who fired tear gas, which dispersed the attackers,” he added.

Other sources said the terrorists opened the station’s cells and stole another patrol vehicle.

According to unofficial reports, ISWAP fighters were regrouping in the neighbouring Yunusari Local Government Area, specifically in Sukdu, Buhari, Mattati, and Bulabulin.

Dungus Abdulkarim, spokesperson for the Yobe State Police Command, confirmed the incident. He said the attackers may have targeted the outpost to seize vehicles and that an investigation was ongoing.

Nigeria faces a worsening security crisis. The insecurity continued on Monday when bandits invaded the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Kebbi State, killing a staff member and abducting 25 students. Barely 48 hours later, gunmen raided a church in Kwara State, killing some worshippers and kidnapping others.

Amid the escalating crisis, Minister of Information Mohammed Idris stated that President Bola Tinubu has directed all security agencies to move to the “highest alert level,” as the government attempts to contain the crisis.