Amidst a deteriorating security climate and a surge in coordinated attacks on educational institutions especially in Northern Nigeria, the Katsina and Plateau state governments have ordered the immediate closure of schools.

The directives were issued Friday, hours after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) confirmed that 227 pupils and teachers were abducted by terrorists from a Catholic school in Niger State.

The closures also follow a similar directive by the federal government, which ordered the immediate shutdown of 47 Federal Unity Colleges—mostly in the North—citing the safety of students.

Katsina, Plateau shutdowns

In Katsina, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Jibia, announced the closure of all boarding and day schools in the state.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Sani Suleiman, the government described the move as a precautionary measure to safeguard students and staff.

“The safety of citizens remains the top priority of the government,” the statement read, urging full compliance from proprietors of public, private, and community schools while security agencies monitor the situation.

Similarly, the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board ordered the closure of all primary and junior secondary schools following intelligence reports of imminent attacks.

As PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier, the board’s spokesperson, Richard Jonah, directed Government Junior Model Secondary Schools to close from 22 November, while primary and day schools are to shut down by 24 November.

227 abducted in Niger

The panic triggering these closures stems partly from a massive abduction in Niger State on Friday. Gunmen stormed St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, at about 2 a.m.

While local officials initially gave conflicting figures, the Niger State Chapter of CAN has now confirmed the scale of the attack.

In a statement Friday evening, the CAN chairperson in the state, Bulus Yohanna, said 227 persons, comprising 215 pupils and 12 teachers, were whisked away by the attackers.

Mr Yohanna noted that while some students managed to escape during the invasion, the institution has been shut down indefinitely.

“From our record, 215 pupils and students including 12 teachers were abducted by the terrorists.

“It is worthy to note that, during the terrorist attack, some students escaped and parents have started coming to pick up their children as the school has to be shut down.

“I want to call on everyone to remain calm and prayerful, and I also want to assure you that we are actively collaborating with security operatives, community leaders and government authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees.

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect his people from all dangers,” the CAN chairman prayed.

‘School Ignored closure instruction’

However, the Niger State Government has pushed back against criticisms of security lapses, blaming the school management for the incident.

The government stated that the Catholic school had reopened without clearance, ignoring an earlier advisory that directed the temporary shutdown of all boarding schools in the affected area.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Abubakar Usman, explained that the closure directive was issued based on credible intelligence indicating a high probability of attacks in the axis.

He added that despite this setback, security agencies, including police tactical teams and military units, are currently combing the forests in a search-and-rescue operation.

Controversy in Kebbi: ‘Troops withdrawn before attack’

The wave of violence began earlier in the week in Kebbi State, where armed men invaded the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, abducting at least 25 students.

During the attack, the school’s vice principal, Hassan Makuku, was shot dead while trying to protect the students.

In a revelation that has stirred national outrage, the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, alleged that military personnel deployed to protect the school were withdrawn less than an hour before the terrorists struck.

Speaking while receiving the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Mr Idris expressed shock at the timing of the withdrawal.

“The military was deployed, but they later withdrew by 3 a.m., and by 3:45 a.m. the incident happened,” Mr Idris said.

He called for a thorough investigation into who authorised the withdrawal of troops despite the state government having provided intelligence about an impending attack.

“This looks more than a coincidence,” Mr Ajaero noted during the visit, pledging the union’s support in pushing for improved school security.

FG steps up response

In response to the Kebbi incident, President Bola Tinubu directed the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to the state to coordinate rescue efforts.

Mr Matawalle arrived in Birnin Kebbi on Friday. His spokesperson, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, stated that the minister would remain on the ground to supervise joint operations ensuring the safe return of the students.

The federal government’s decision to close 47 Unity Colleges, conveyed in a circular by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Binta Abdulkadir, shows the administration’s concern that the Safe School Initiative is faltering under the weight of renewed banditry.

Security experts warn that the simultaneous shutdowns in Katsina, Plateau, and the federal colleges signal a widening security crisis that threatens to paralyze the education sector in Northern Nigeria.