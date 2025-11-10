Armed men on Monday attacked a commercial bus along the Kabba-Okene highway in Kogi State and abducted several passengers.

A passenger who narrowly escaped said the attackers opened fire on the vehicle, but when the bullets failed to penetrate, they resorted to using machetes.

“This is how they kidnapped us. They fired at the vehicle, but when the bullet didn’t penetrate, the Fulanis used their machetes,” the survivor said.

He added that one of the kidnappers was dressed in army camouflage while others wore plain clothes. According to him, the assailants broke the vehicle’s door with machetes before leading some passengers into the bush.

READ ALSO: Bandits abduct nursing mothers in Kano community

“I was among those they took into the forest, but I managed to escape. I was the only one who got away,” he recounted in a video.

Details of the incident remain unclear as police authorities in Kogi were yet to respond to calls or issue an official statement at the time of filing this report.