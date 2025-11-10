The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has flagged off the harvest of a 3,300-hectare state-owned rice farm located in Jangwa and Agwatshi communities spanning the Awe and Obi local government areas.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Strategic Communication, the governor inspected the harvesting, bagging, and weighing of the paddy as off-takers partnering with the state government took delivery of the produce.

“The initiative is part of the state’s broader agricultural value chain programme, aimed at boosting local rice production, reducing dependence on imported rice, and stabilizing market prices for Nigerian consumers,” the statement said.

Mr Sule said the project demonstrated his administration’s commitment to making Nasarawa a major contributor to Nigeria’s food security and agricultural development.

“This farm is not just about rice production. It is about empowering our farmers, creating jobs, and showing that Nasarawa can feed the nation,” he said.

He added that the government’s investment in large-scale agriculture would continue to attract private sector participation and spur rural development.

The rice project is supervised by the governor’s Special Adviser on Agriculture, Mohammed Oyigye.

Governor Sule was accompanied by his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, the Secretary to the State Government, Labaran Magaji, and other senior government officials.