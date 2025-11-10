Nigeria’s preparation for Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoff has gathered real momentum in Rabat, with 18 players now in camp as of Monday,

The team held its first full training session at the Institut Royal de Formation des Cadres in Rabat under the supervision of head coach Eric Chelle.

Among those already in Morocco are key regulars Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Moses Simon, joined by Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, and Olakunle Olusegun.

Captain William Troost-Ekong has also linked up with the squad alongside defenders Benjamin Frederick and Chidozie Awaziem.

Goalkeepers Amas Obasogie and Stanley Nwabali are in camp, as are Semi Ajayi, Raphael Onyedika, and other stars like Ademola Lookman, Chidera Ejuke, and Akor Adams. Bright Osayi-Samuel completed Monday’s early arrivals.

Team officials confirmed that three more players are expected to arrive before midnight, which will take the tally to 21 ahead of Tuesday’s second training session in Rabat.

Nigeria’s opening clash in the four-nation play-off tournament is against Gabon on Thursday, 13 November, at the 22,000-capacity venue, while Cameroon and DR Congo square off in the other semi-final at El-Barid Stadium, also in Rabat.

Winners of both semi-finals will face off on Sunday, 16 November for Africa’s sole ticket to the Inter Continental Playoffs.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The early camp atmosphere has been described as positive, with Chelle and his assistants putting the players through recovery drills, light ball work, and tactical routines.

Training intensity is expected to rise sharply from Tuesday once the final group of players joins.

Balanced list

Chelle’s 24-man list, unveiled at the weekend, reflects a careful balance of form, experience, and renewal.

The coach recalled Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye alongside Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke and Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Nigeria’s key attacking options — Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze — headline the forward line, while midfield solidity will depend on Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Iwobi.

Defensively, teenage centre-back Benjamin Frederick underlines Chelle’s willingness to refresh the squad with younger options, even as the core of the team remains experienced.

Nigeria will aim to exorcise the ghosts of their failed qualification for Qatar 2022, a campaign that ended in heartbreak against Ghana.

With the play-off format leaving no margin for error, the Super Eagles must combine focus, fitness, and form to secure their place among Africa’s elite on the road to 2026.