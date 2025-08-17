Dogari Daje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, has won Saturday’s by-election to fill Munya Constituency’s seat in the Niger House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Sunday that the APC candidate, Dogari Daje, polled a total of 12,556 votes, while his closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sabon Sunday, scored 5,646 votes, resulting in a difference of 6,910 votes.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Abdulkarim Saka from Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, announced the result at the INEC Area Office, Sarkin Pawa in Munya Local Government Area of the state.

He said the APC won 10 out of the 11 wards, with PDP securing only one ward.

Reacting, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Niger, Ahmed Garki, described the election as transparent and credible.

The Commissioner of Police in Niger, Adamu Elleman, commended officers for their dedication to ensuring a peaceful and violence-free process.

In their separate remarks, Aminu Najume, chairman of Munya Local Government Area and Maurice Majaji, commissioner for Land and Survey, applauded the peaceful atmosphere that enabled voters to freely exercise their franchise.

Some of the electorate who spoke, including Danlaldi Hakimi, said the large turnout of voters was a result of the relative peace now being enjoyed in Munya Local Government, but there was still a need for improvement.

He advised the candidate of the PDP to accept the result in good faith and prioritise the interests of Munya Local Government, saying “it is God who gives power and only one person can be declared a winner.”

