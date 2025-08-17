The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Ghari/Tsanyawa state constituency by-election.

The returning officer, Muhammad Waziri, on Sunday, declared the APC candidate, Garba Gwarmai, as the winner after polling 31,472 votes.

Mr Waziri, a professor, said Mr Gwarmai defeated his main challenger, Yusuf Maigado, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who scored 27,931 votes.

The supplementary election was conducted after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the initial poll in the constituency inconclusive.

“With a margin of 3,541 votes, Garba Gwarmai of the APC has satisfied the requirement of the law and is hereby returned elected,” the official stated.

The rerun covered polling units where voting was earlier cancelled or could not be held due to election irregularities and violence.

The Ghari/Tsanyawa supplementary poll is one of two bye-elections conducted in Kano on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) secured victory in the Bagwai/Shanono State Assembly by-election held on Saturday.

NNPP candidate Ali Alhassan emerged as the winner with 16,198 votes, defeating his closest rival from the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 5,347 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Hassan Shitu, announced the results on Sunday.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the former lawmaker representing the constituency, leaving a vacant seat in the Kano State House of Assembly.