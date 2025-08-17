The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Joseph Ikpea of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Edo Central Senatorial by-election conducted on 16 August.

The INEC Returning Officer, Kingsley Omo-Iwoze, announced the results in the early hours of Sunday at the official collation Centre in Ubiaja, Esan South-East Local Government of Edo.

Mr Ikpea secured a total of 105,129 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Joe Okojie, who polled 15,146 votes.

Addressing the media shortly after being declared the winner, the senator-elect thanked God for his victory and the people of Edo Central, who made his victory a reality.

Mr Ikpea expressed heartfelt appreciation to the electorate for their overwhelming support, noting that their votes were not just for him, but an expression of trust in Governor Monday Okpebholo and the APC’s developmental agenda for Edo.

He described Mr Okpebholo as a visionary leader whose unwavering commitment to grassroots governance and party unity contributed significantly to the electoral success.

Mr Ikpea also lauded the APC leadership and the by-election campaign council for their coordination, discipline, and tireless efforts.

The senator-elect promised to prioritise legislation and interventions in infrastructure, youth empowerment, education, healthcare, and strengthening traditional institutions in the district.

