The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the Ganye state constituency by-election held on Saturday in Adamawa State.

The election was closely fought, with Misa Musa of the APC scoring 15,923 votes to beat his opponent, Buba Muhammad of the PDP, who polled 15,794.

The results were announced by Tukur Ahmed, the returning officer for the election, on Saturday at the collection centre at the headquarters of Ganye Local Government.

According to the returning officer, the ADC got 42 votes, APGA 14 votes, AA two votes, and AAC 17 votes.

The election was held in 10 wards amidst a heavy security presence led by Tayo Adeleke, an assistant inspector-general of police.

Allegations

Despite the tight security, the PDP alleged election irregularities, including ballot box snatching by the APC.

Miracle Musa, the special adviser to Governor Umar Fintiri on Media, accused Mustapha Salihu, the vice chairman of APC Northeast, of vote buying and hiding a ballot box. Mr Musa made the allegation in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the Ganye Constituency bye-election has been marred by electoral malpractice. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has, by every indication, masterminded a widespread scheme of election rigging and vote buying. The desperate attempt to buy their way into power at all costs not only undermines the credibility of the process but also robs the good people of Ganye of their true mandate,” he said.

“This was evident in the actions of the APC North-East Chairman, Mustapha Salisu, who, aided by security operatives, attempted to rig the exercise, as sensitive electoral materials, including ballot boxes and BVAS devices, were reportedly hidden inside his vehicle. This must not be allowed to stand; the accused must be brought to book,” Mr Musa said in a statement he posted on Facebook.

Mr Musa called on INEC to cancel the election results.

PREMIUM TIMES called Mr. Salihu’s phone number twice to seek his response to the allegation, but he did not pick up or reply to a message sent to him.

However, a video monitored by this reporter and posted on Facebook showed Mr. Salihu surrounded by police and residents of Ganye, who were insisting on searching a black SUV.

Mr Salihu later opened the trunk of the van for the police to search, as some in the crowd alleged a ballot box was inside. The video did not show if a ballot box was found or not.