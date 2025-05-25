Governor Mohammed Umar-Bago of Niger has inaugurated a short-term 20-year development plan for the ‘New Bida Town’.

According to Mr Umar-Bago, the plan aims to strategically modernise the city in line with his administration’s vision of ‘Urban Renewal Development’ in the state.

The governor stated this at a Town Hall meeting and a stakeholders’ engagement on ‘New Bida 20-year Development Plan’ organised by the Ministry of Lands and Survey, in collaboration with the New Niger Development Project, held in Bida on Sunday.

He said the plan was a short-term strategy that would engender rapid development and boost socio-economic activities in the town.

Speaking on the 44km Ring Road dual carriageway, which was aimed at diverting traffic, the governor said a new city would also spring up in the area.

Mr Umar-Bago stated that social amenities, as well as a 100 megawatt solar farm, would be provided for the people in the area.

He added, “With the thousands of articulated vehicles that pass through Bida, with all the negative consequences, the construction of the ring road, with a setback of 1km on each side, is a necessity for the health, safety, and prosperity of the town.”

Mr Umar-Bago also stated that the development would be in phases, with 20-year short-term plans and 50-year long-term plans.

He added that over 3 million trailers passing through can generate N3 billion revenue monthly, but had been left untapped.

The governor promised that he would ensure the speedy development of the state in spite of inadequate financial resources.

Mr Umar-Bago said: “Niger Government has no intention to seize or grab land. We want to establish layouts.

“Wherever you have a house or a farm that falls on the right-of-way, you will be adequately compensated.

‘The state government has a development plan, and the concerned MDAs will continue to talk to the concerned people while I am admonishing them not to take laws into their hands.”

He enjoined the people to show understanding and support for the project, stressing that the state government was not collecting anybody’s land.

“The owners of any property that will be affected by the project will be duly compensated,” he said.

The governor, however, cautioned community members to be wary of land grabbers.

In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, Yahaya Abubakar, called on the people to cooperate with the state government in its effort to develop Bida town and its environs.

Hr said, “This will secure a good future for many generations. The construction of the road will save lives and create avenues for greater economic development.”

The Etsu Nupe said that the gesture could not come at a better time than now, when Nigerians were facing various challenges, including economic hardship and bad road networks.

He said that Mr Umar-Bago’s gesture would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the people

Mr Abubakar lauded Umaru-Bago’s developmental strides in the Emirate and the state in general.

He urged the people to embark on fervent prayers for God to give him the wisdom, sound health and ability to bring meaningful development to the state.

The Etsu Nupe enjoined the citizens to be law-abiding, respect constituted authorities and live in peace with one another, irrespective of their ethnic and religious affiliations.

The Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Maurice Magaji, explained that the event was a defining moment and a shared commitment to transform Bida into an economically vibrant city.

She added that the plan provided a framework for sustainable growth and environmental resilience, among others.

Mohammed Garba, a retired major general and APC stalwart in the state, and Muhammad Kutea-Yahaya, the pro-chancellor, Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna, among other stakeholders, also spoke at the event.

They were full of commendation for the governor for his developmental strides and called for support from the people to enable him to fully achieve his vision.

(NAN)

