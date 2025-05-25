Banky W earned master’s degree

On Instagram, singer and music executive Bankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington revealed that he completed his master’s degree in policy management from Georgetown University in the United States.

In 2024, Banky W relocated his family to the US to further his studies in public administration, citing family, faith, and purpose as his motivations.

He described the past year as exhausting, juggling fatherhood, academic commitments, and a fellowship on Capitol Hill simultaneously.

Cubana Chief Priest, Ubi Franklin, denied rumoured fight

Cubana Chief Priest and Ubi Franklin debunked claims of a physical altercation. A blog alleged that the duo engaged in a heated argument in Abuja that escalated into a fight, requiring their associates to intervene.

In a now-deleted Instagram video shared by Israel DMW, both men dismissed the story as baseless gossip.

Cubana, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, is known for flaunting his luxury lifestyle.

Franklin is a music manager, real estate investor, TV host, and founder of Made Men Music Group (Triple MG), which has managed artists like Tekno, Iyanya, and Selebobo.

Nkechi Nweje was buried in Anambra

Actress Nkechi Nweje was laid to rest in her hometown of Onitsha, Anambra State.

She died in March following complications from stomach surgery she underwent in November 2024.

Her funeral service occurred on Awka Road, Onitsha, with a reception at Eze Chima Primary School. Filmmaker Stanley Ontop posted on his Instagram page that actress Rita Edochie, Ebele Okaro, and former Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi attended the event.

Nweje, famed for roles in ‘Yadiba’, ‘Ritual of Vengeance’, and ‘The Kingdom Goddess’, was celebrated for her maternal roles in Nollywood.

Monalisa Stephen was buried in Lagos

Actress Monalisa ‘Gabacci’ Stephen was buried in Lagos after she died from low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

A viral video showed her lying in a Yaba, Lagos State cemetery.

Gabacci founded the ‘Love Yourself First Movement’, which supported women facing depression and self-esteem issues.

She was known for her award-winning film ‘Fatabulous’, which won Best Cinematography and Best Actress at the Saskatchewan International Film Festival in Canada.

Yul Edochie, Judy Austin welcomed their third child.

Actor Yul Edochie announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Judy Austin, welcomed their third child.

He named the girl Universe Ifeyinwa Storm Yul Edochie.

He expressed gratitude to God for the blessing. Their relationship came to public attention in 2022 while Yul was still married to his first wife, May.

Deyemi Okanlawon criticised EFCC over selective clampdown

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon, during an interview on Nollywood On Radio, criticised the EFCC for being selective in fighting against naira abuse.

He accused the anti-graft agency of disproportionately targeting entertainers while ignoring broader corruption issues.

Okanlawon’s comments follow the anti-graft agency’s recent arrests and sentencing of TikTokers TobiNation, TDollar and others.

He urged a balanced enforcement of laws and respect for national symbols like the naira.

Junior Pope’s father died

Ozor Odonwodo, father of the late actor Junior Pope, died at 80 years old a year after his son’s death. Junior Pope’s widow, Jennifer Awele, shared the news on Instagram, describing her father-in-law as a loving and devoted figure.

Junior Pope died on 10 April 2024 in a boat accident on the River Niger while heading to a film shoot.

Four other crew members also died in the incident.

Mr P addressed the identity mix-up with the suspect in Ghana

Singer Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye clarified on X that he was not involved in a kidnapping case in Ghana after a man with the same name was arrested.

The Ghanaian police apprehended a 31-year-old suspect, identified as Peter Okoye, for allegedly defrauding two women under the guise of marriage.

Mr P urged the authorities to distinguish between him and the suspect publicly, affirming he had no ties to the case.

Mr P is one-half of the defunct popular music group P-Square, which dominated African music for over a decade.

Omashola welcomed his second child with his wife

Former BBNaija housemate Omashola Oburoh announced the birth of his second child with his wife, Britnee Malin.

He posted a video of himself cutting the baby’s umbilical cord on his Instagram page.

Omashola expressed love for his wife and joked that she might keep getting pregnant like Rihanna.

The couple welcomed their first child, Eyitemi, in 2022 and married in December 2023.

Timaya recalled losing his mother’s bakery in the Odi massacre

Singer Inetimi ‘Timaya Odom revealed that his mother’s bakery was destroyed during the 1999 Odi massacre in Bayelsa.

He disclosed during an interview on Joey Akan’s ‘Afrobeats Intelligence’ podcast.

The Odi massacre, a violent military crackdown during the Niger Delta conflict, resulted in over 900 civilian deaths.

Timaya said his mother lost other properties as well. The singer rose to fame with his debut single ‘Dem Mama’, which is based on a tragic event.

Dunsin Oyekan marked six years since his wife’s death

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan shared on Instagram that he spent the past six years worshipping God through grief after his wife, Adedoyin, died on 18 May 2019.

The couple, who married in 2013, have two children.

Oyekan started playing the guitar at age 10 and served as music director at COZA.

Grace Bassey joined the U.S. Navy

Actress Grace-Charis Effah revealed on Instagram that she completed US Navy boot camp and became a citizen of the United States.

She dedicated the achievement to her late father, a former military officer.

Effah, formerly known as Belinda, began acting in the TV series ‘Shallow Waters’ in 2005.

She changed her name in 2021 after what she described as a divine encounter.

Effah follows in the footsteps of actress Princess Chineke, who joined the US Army in 2024.

Doyin David ruled out future reality shows

Ex-BBNaija star Doyin David said she would never return to reality television.

Speaking on X Conversations, she described her BBNaija experience as mentally draining and accused the producers of misrepresenting her.

Doyin featured in the 2022 ‘Level Up’ edition and returned for the All-Stars season in 2023.

Eva Apio denied dating Asake

British-Ugandan model Eva Apio dismissed rumours of a romantic relationship with singer Asake.

She responded on X, stating she was not dating the ‘Lonely At The Top’ hitmaker.

Apio, born in Uganda on 30 July 2000, began modelling at a very young age.

At 16, she signed with Zone Models. Her mother, Eva Mbabazi, is a former Miss Uganda.

Meanwhile, Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, rose to fame in 2020 with his hit song ‘Lady’.

