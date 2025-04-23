Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated two special advisers, a new Auditor-General and seven permanent secretaries.

The governor’s new aides and state civil service officials were sworn in at a ceremony at the Government House, Ilorin, on Tuesday.

They are Abdulrazaq Jiddah (SA Special Duties), Umulkhaer Alaye (SA Civic Engagement) and Fatai Alayande (Auditor-General).

The new permanent secretaries are Afolabi Olaitan (Energy), Olufunke Shittu (Service Welfare), Risikat Abdulazeez (Housing and Urban Development), Ayodeji Taoheed (Health), Abu Gana (Works), Salau Abdullahi (Transportation); and Yahya Muhammed (Livestock Development).

Serve with integrity and diligence

Governor AbdulRazaq charged the appointees to see their pick as an opportunity for further service and urged them to serve with integrity and diligence.

“Your appointment places you in a privileged position to serve God and humanity, to make things better than you meet them, and to contribute to the development of our state through your offices,” the Governor said at the inauguration in Ilorin, the state capital.

“Please remember that you have been chosen from a population of over three million people. They look up to you as leaders, mentors, and exemplars. Kindly discharge this public trust with fairness to all, humility, and commitment to the highest ethical standards,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mamman Jubril, tasked the appointees to be diligent and committed to their duties.

Mr Jiddah, who spoke on behalf of the appointees, thanked Mr AbdulRazaq for giving them the opportunity to serve and promised not to betray the trust reposed in them.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including Abdulganiyu Cook-Olododo, a former House of Representatives member for Ilorin East/South Federal Constituency, and Abubakar Jos, the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin.

