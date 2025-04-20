The police have refuted recent reports of the emergence of a terror group, Mahmuda, in Kaiama and Baruten local government areas of Kwara State.
The state police public relations officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said police threat assessments, intelligence surveillance, and tactical reconnaissance operations in these areas yielded no evidence of insurgent activity, coordinated terrorist formations, or mass casualty incidents as reported.
Mrs Ejire-Adeyemi described the claim of 15 vigilantes being killed as *entirely false.*
She assured the public that security agents in Kwara State remained “proactive and are strategically deployed under a multi-agency operational framework” involving the police and sister security agencies.
“No breach of internal security has been reported or observed in the aforementioned communities. Furthermore, our community engagement structures, including vigilante commanders and district heads, have not relayed any such incidents, which confirms this publication to be misleading and inciting”, the statement added.
Mrs Ejire-Adeyemi said in recognition of the volatile nature of cross-border movements around the Kainji Lake National Park, the police have maintained effective situational control across all border communities.
She urged members of the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information that could generate unnecessary panic.
The reports of a new terror group operating in Kwara caused anxiety in the state against the backdrop of security challenges in many parts of Nigeria.
