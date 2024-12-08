The police command in Niger has arrested an 18-year-old suspect, Fatiyah Abdulhakeem, in connection with the murder of Adamu Jagaba, a block industry owner in Minna.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Niger, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in Minna on Sunday.

He said the incident occurred on 7 December at about 11:30 a.m. when the suspect trespassed into the block industry located along Eastern Bye-pass, Minna, and attacked the deceased.

He said the victim was stabbed several times in the head and neck and hit multiple times with a stapler in the office.

Mr Abiodun said the suspect then made away with the deceased Toyota Camry vehicle with Reg. No. MNA 61 AE.

He said the police operatives visited the scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.

According to him, following the circulation of the vehicle’s details to all police points and formations within the state, the Police Crack Squad intercepted the vehicle along Bosso Estate Road, Minna, at about 7 p.m. on the same day.

He said the suspect was arrested, adding that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being the victim’s car painter and conspired with some of the deceased workers to carry out the crime.

The PPRO added that the suspect also mentioned the names of his gang members, who are at large and efforts were ongoing to apprehend the other gang members involved in the crime.

He said the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution immediately after the investigation.

(NAN)

