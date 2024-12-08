Ekiti State Government on Sunday handed out cheques to the tune of N146 million as compensation to 46 residents of Oke Ako Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of the state, whose land was acquired for commercial agriculture.

A total of 4,000 hectares of land was allocated to young farmers in the “Bring Back the Youth in Agriculture” scheme, a programme in partnership with an investor, YSP Farm Limited.

About initiative

The project, according to the government, is aimed at boosting agribusiness, engaging youths in commercial agriculture and opening up the community and its environs for wealth creation.

Also, a different range of tractors and processing equipment were inaugurated by the Government for use by the young farmers.

The event coincided with the dry season harvest by the participants in the agriculture programme.

Governor speaks

Speaking shortly before distributing the cheques, the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, said he was satisfied with the takeoff of the agribusiness project despite the initial delay witnessed in a bid to resolve some issues around land acquisition.

The governor explained that the payment of the compensation was delayed to allow for the conclusion of the enumeration of economic trees that were affected by the acquisition, noting that the second round of the enumeration exercise would soon commence to pay compensation to more landowners.

While noting that Oke Ako is an integral part of the Ekiti State Special Agriculture Processing, the governor stressed that the centre is a great economic asset capable of becoming a hub for training tractor drivers and assembling and repairing tractors with expatriates on the ground to train the youths.

He lauded the Oke Ako community led by the Regent, Tinuade Ogunbiyi, for their cooperation with his administration, saying commercial agricultural activities would attract rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, provision of health facilities and establishment of cottage industries capable of turning around the economy of the axis.

The governor charged the people of the area to support the initiative led by Yemisi Joluwe.

He explained his administration would always provide the enabling environment for investment opportunities, empowerment of the youths and development of the grassroots economy to thrive in every part of the state.

Impact on security

The governor also noted that kidnapping and other criminal activities have reduced remarkably in the area, saying most of the forests that served as hideouts have been cultivated under the agribusiness scheme involving the youths.

He said: “What we are doing here today is another promise we have kept in ensuring that compensation is paid to our citizens whose land was acquired for commercial agricultural purposes.

“We are paying them the compensation for the economic trees lost to the acquisition process and for them to use the money to get another land for the continuation of their farming so that they will not be denied of their means of livelihood.

“For development to get to any place, it will be accompanied by some pains. It’s just like a woman who is giving birth to a baby; she will have to endure pain, after which the pain will be overshadowed by the joy of the birth of a new baby.”

The governor said before the remaining economic trees are removed, compensation would be paid to the owners, noting that the presence of large-scale commercial farming will bring many positive things.

“Factories, schools and hospitals will spring up here while we can also have tractor assembling and engineering hub,” he added.

Commissioner speaks

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, said the commitment of the governor made the payment of compensation possible.

He added that the personal appearance of the governor bore eloquent testimony to his commitment to the growth of agriculture and ensuring food security in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Survey and e-GIS, James Olaleye, a professor, said the sacrifices of the landowners would go a long way in turning Ekiti into a leading agricultural centre in Nigeria.

He pointed out that the Bureau of Lands, under his watch, has been working tirelessly to ensure that land administration practices align with the vision of economic growth and food security.

The Regent of Oke Ako, Princess Ogunbiyi, hailed the governor for attracting investors to the community, pledging the unflinching support of her people to the smooth operations of the farms.

