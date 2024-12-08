The Naval Institute of Technology (NIT) will transform into a full-fledged polytechnic, which will eventually be open to civilians, the institute’s commandant, Sunday Oyegade, has said.

According to Mr Oyegade, the plan is an end goal of the continued evolution of the institute’s curriculum to include specialised courses, as the Nigerian Navy expands its fleet and embraced technological advancements over the years.

Mr Oyegade disclosed the plan at the maiden convocation and graduation ceremony of the NIT in Sapele, Delta State, on Friday.

The institute, which started as the Nigerian Navy Technical Training Centre (NNTTC) in 1982, is a major driver of the Nigerian Navy’s Research & Development efforts.

Mr Oyegade recalled that, in 2020, a strategic decision was made to align the institute’s programmes with global best practices and national standards.

He said the decision culminated in the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) accreditation of some of the institute’s four-year Artificer courses and their subsequent transformation into Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

He highlighted the benefits of pursuing NBTE status to include enhancing the credibility and recognition of the institute’s qualifications, which allows its graduates to seamlessly transition into further academic pursuits or professional certifications. This will thereby broaden their career prospects within and beyond the Navy, he said.

Apart from ensuring that graduates are technically proficient and equipped with analytical and problem-solving capabilities, he said, NBTE status will expose students to cutting-edge technologies, and positioning the Institute as a hub for innovation.

“This transition not only benefits the graduates but also strengthens the operational efficiency and reputation of the Nigerian Navy as a whole,” Mr Oyegade said.

He said transition will also position the NIT, as one of the drivers of the Nigerian Navy’s Research & Development efforts, to draw funds from such government agencies as the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) among many others.

“Doubtless, the potentials of the Institute are enormous, and like its Air Force counterpart, the Nigerian Navy envisions to ultimately transform NIT to a full fledged polytechnic that would also be open to civilian students in the nearest future,” he added.

On Friday, the institute graduated 88 students who had completed training in Marine Engineering, Weapon Electrical Engineering, and Automobile Engineering.

Forty-six of the graduates specialised in Marine Engineering, 27 in Weapon Electrical Engineering, and 15 in Automobile Engineering.

There were 28 Student Officers Application Course who also graduated.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, a vice admiral, represented by the Chief of Naval Engineering, Baratuaipri Iyalla, a rear admiral, graced the occasion as the special guest of honour.

Other guests in attendance included the Director of Weapons Electrical Engineering Naval Headquarters, I.U. Ubani, a rear admiral.

The Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Istifanus Abara, a rear admiral represented by Kasimu Bushi, also a rear admiral.

NIT courses

The institute is accredited to run National Diplomas in Marine Engineering and Electrical/Electronic Engineering; and Higher National Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering (Electronics and Telecomms option).

Mr Okegade said the institute is on the verge of earning accreditation status for its Higher National Diploma in Marine Engineering and Electrical/Electronic Engineering (Power and Machine Options).

It has set modalities in place for NBTE approval of National Diplomas in Welding and Fabrication, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Computer Science programmes.

“This transformation would ensure that our graduates are not only prepared for naval service but also equipped to compete on the global stage as certified engineering technologists,” he said.

While wishing the graduates success, Mr Oyegade encouraged them to apply the values instilled in them during their training.

