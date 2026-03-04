The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State re-elected Stephen Ntukekpo as its chairman on Tuesday.

Mr Ntukekpo was returned through consensus during the party’s congress held at the Uyo Township Stadium.

At the congress, supervised by INEC and a delegation from the APC national secretariat, Aniekan Ekpo and Nsetim Akpabio were elected as deputy chairman and secretary, respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ntukekpo thanked party leaders and the delegates for considering him worthy of serving the party.

He pledged to work with other members of the state executive to deepen the party’s “popularity and acceptance” in Akwa Ibom.

“I thank the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Governor Umo Eno for their commitment towards the growth of the party.

“I promise that I shall work with great zeal to ensure the success of our party in the 2027 general elections,” he said.

In his address, Mr Akpabio expressed joy at the peaceful conduct of the congress, describing it as “unprecedented, orderly and commendable”.

Mr Akpabio urged the new party executive to show unity, teamwork, magnanimity and resilience in the delivery of their duties.

He commended Governor Eno and other party stakeholders for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the congress.

In his remarks, Mr Eno expressed happiness and gratitude to God for the peaceful and successful conduct of the congress.

The governor urged the new party executive to remain hardworking and resolute to keep the party afloat in the state.

“This is the first time in a long while that we are sitting as one political family, and we have seen everybody now sitting as friends. It can only be the work of God, I return all glory to Him,” he said.

Mr Eno used the occasion to thank President Bola Tinubu for his “remarkable” contributions towards the development of the state.

(NAN)