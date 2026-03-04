The federal government has approved the implementation of a GIS-enabled Alphanumeric Digital Postcode System, an effort to enable faster and reliable mail and parcel processing across Nigeria.

The approval was disclosed on Wednesday by Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

In 2023, the ministry launched its strategic blueprint, “Accelerating Our Collective Prosperity through Technical Efficiency,” with Mr Tijani stating that it would guide efforts to expand ICT use and optimise communications infrastructure nationwide.

In his statement on Wednesday, the minister stressed that the digitalisation of the post system of the strategic blueprint of the communication ministry improves accurate, fast and reliable mail and parcel processing in the country in collaboration with Nigerian Postal Service (NPS).

“Working in collaboration with the Postmaster General of the Federation, Tola Odeyemi and her team at Nigerian Postal Service, who worked hard on delivering this, we will introduce a modern, geospatial intelligent addressing system that improves accuracy across the country and enables faster and more reliable mail and parcel processing,” Mr Tijani said.

The communication minister also revealed that the digital postcode system will also improve national planning, emergency response, while also contributing to efficient delivery of government services.

Mr Tijani added that digitalising the postcode system will help to connect people in different regions of the country efficiently.

He said the approval will enable his ministry to create a modern environment for an inclusive, and globally competitive digital economy.

“Beyond strengthening postal operations, the Digital Postcode System will also serve as an important national enabler supporting better national planning, improved emergency response, more efficient logistics and e-commerce, and the delivery of government services.

“As our digital economy continues to grow, foundational systems such as this play an essential role in building the infrastructure required to connect people, businesses, and services more efficiently across the country.

“This approval represents another step forward in our commitment to building the enabling environment to support a modern, inclusive, and globally competitive digital economy,” the minister said.