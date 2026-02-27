Two days after the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Bathiya Wesley, officially announced the resignation of 15 members of the Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during a plenary session, on Wednesday, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri officially announced his defection from the opposition party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor announced this in a broadcast on Friday morning at the Government House in Yola. The event was attended by his cabinet members and high-ranking government officials.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Fintiri hosted an APC delegation, led by the North-east Zonal Chairperson, Mustapha Salihu, for a Ramadan Iftar at the Government House last Saturday.

Governor Fintiri stated that his decision to join the APC was driven by the “best interest of the state.” He stated that the move came after extensive consultations with citizens and stakeholders across Adamawa, who collectively supported the transition.

This decision was reached after wide consultations with the people of Adamawa, who agreed that moving to the APC is the best path forward for our state’s development,” the governor stated.

He is joined in the defection to the APC by his cabinet members and state and federal lawmakers in Adamawa.

Details later……