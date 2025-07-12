Suspected Kidnappers on Friday attempted to abduct Abubakar Saidu, chairman of Gassol Local Government Council of Taraba in his house located at GRA, Jalingo.

Mr Saidu told journalists in Jalingo that eight assailants arrived at his residence at 2:00 a.m. in the early hours of Friday, armed with sophisticated weapons.

He said that the kidnappers were carrying four AK 47 rifles, and one of them was wearing a mask.

Mr Saidu explained that he sighted them through the window while they were making efforts to gain access to his residence.

The chairman said he quickly called the Divisional Police Officer of the GRA division, who quickly responded as the assailants fled the scene.

While commending the police and vigilance group personnel for their timely intervention, he appealed to the Commissioner of Police to beef up security in his house.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Taraba Police Command, James Lashen, confirmed the development.

Mr Lashen said that though no arrest was made, the command had commenced an investigation into the matter.

He advised residents to be conscious of their environment and report every suspicious movement to the police.

(NAN)

