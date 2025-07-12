Humwashi Wonosikou, chief press secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement issued in Yola
He said the directive followed recent violent attacks and a breach of peace in some communities within the area.
“The government views these disturbances as unacceptable and has directed security agencies to enforce the curfew strictly.
“The curfew is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice,” he said.
He warned that anyone or group of people found contravening the directive would be arrested and dealt with according to the law.
“Residents are urged to abide by the curfew and provide useful information to security agencies to ensure peaceful coexistence.
“Government will not condone acts of violence and will take necessary measures to restore peace and order,” he said.
He appealed to residents of Lamurde Local Government Area to shun rumour mongering and cooperate with security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.
According to him, the government is committed to protecting lives and property as well as ensuring the safety of all citizens.
(NAN)
