Humwashi Wonosikou, chief press secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement issued in Yola

He said the directive followed recent violent attacks and a breach of peace in some communities within the area.

“The government views these disturbances as unacceptable and has directed security agencies to enforce the curfew strictly.

“The curfew is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice,” he said.

He warned that anyone or group of people found contravening the directive would be arrested and dealt with according to the law.

“Residents are urged to abide by the curfew and provide useful information to security agencies to ensure peaceful coexistence.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: Police arraign 22 suspects over killing of wedding travellers in Plateau

“Government will not condone acts of violence and will take necessary measures to restore peace and order,” he said.

He appealed to residents of Lamurde Local Government Area to shun rumour mongering and cooperate with security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.

According to him, the government is committed to protecting lives and property as well as ensuring the safety of all citizens.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

