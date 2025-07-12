The Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has notified the management of the National Assembly of her intention to resume legislative duties on Tuesday.

This followed the judgement of the Federal High Court declaring her suspension by the Senate unconstitutional.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan made the notification in a letter dated 11 July and addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly. The letter was written by her legal counsel, Michael Numa (SAN), urging the legislature to take immediate steps to facilitate her return in compliance with the judgment of court presided by Binta Nyako.

In the letter, the senator referenced the court decision which ruled that her six-month suspension was excessive, unconstitutional, and a violation of her constituents’ right to representation.

“After a thorough consideration of the facts and applicable law, the Honourable Court made several findings and orders. including, notably, a definitive pronouncement in Order 10 that the six-month suspension imposed on the Plaintiff was excessive, overreaching, and inconsistent with her ability to comply with the provisions of Section 63 of the 1999 Constitution.

“This finding aligns with long-standing judicial precedent as well as the provisions of Order 66(4) of the Senate Standing Orders. 2023 which does not contemplates a suspension exceeding a period of 14days.

“In consequence, Her Lordship directed that the Senate has the power and indeed should exercise that power to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and allow her to resume representation of the constituents who duly elected her to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This order constitutes a binding decision within the meaning of Section 318 of the Constitution,” the letter said.

The senator expressed her readiness to return to the Senate on Tuesday, 15 July, and called on the National Assembly to treat the notice with urgency to avoid further infringement on her constitutional rights or contempt for the court’s authority.

“Accordingly, we respectfully demand that you give immediate effect to the clear and binding Order of the Federal High Court by taking all necessary steps to facilitate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s resumption of her legislative duties forthwith, in full compliance with the Court’s judgment.

“Please, also take notice that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan intends to resume her legislative duties on Tuesday, the 15th day of July, 2025.

“We trust that this matter will be treated with the urgency and seriousness it demands, in order to avoid any further breach of the Plaintiff’s constitutional rights or disregard for the authority of the Court.”

Appeal against contempt fine

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s notice to resume comes two days after she filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal challenging the N5 million fine imposed on her by the same court.

The fine was imposed as part of a contempt ruling issued by Mrs Nyako, who found the senator guilty of civil contempt over a satirical Facebook post made while her case against the Senate was still ongoing.

In a notice of appeal dated 9 July and filed by her lead counsel, Roland Otaru (SAN), Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan is asking the appellate court to set aside the contempt conviction. She argues that the ruling was flawed both in fact and in law, and constituted a violation of her right to freedom of expression.

The senator is seeking a reversal of the ruling on the basis that it was not only erroneous but also undermines judicial fairness and her right to criticise public institutions within legal bounds.

Backstory

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 for alleged misconduct during the Senate plenary session of 20 February. The suspension was unanimously approved by her colleagues based on the Ethics Committee’s recommendation.

Her suspension was controversial with some accusing the Senate of abuse of power even after she reported the matter to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the global body of parliamentarians.

She subsequently approached the court to challenge the suspension, which led to the ruling delivered by Mrs Nyako.

The court held that suspending an elected senator for six months was not only disproportionate but also effectively silenced an entire senatorial district for most of the legislative year.

It is unclear if the National Assembly will grant the senator’s request.

Only on Thursday, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the removal of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan as chairperson of the diaspora committee of the upper chamber.

