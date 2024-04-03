The police in Borno State confirmed the arrest of eight suspects in connection to the alleged murder of Kamar Abdulkadir, a lecturer of the Department of Physical Health Education at the University of Maiduguri.

Mr Abdulkadir was murdered in his office on campus on Sunday by unknown attackers. The attackers had sneaked into his office unnoticed.

The victim was found on Monday with several injuries inflicted on his body by his killers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nahun Daso, told journalists that the attackers also carted away the lecturer’s vehicle, phone and laptop.

“We reviewed the CCTV Camera and saw them going out of the University with the deceased’s vehicle. However, the quality of the video was very poor so we could not see the number of people that were inside the car,” he said.

He explained that investigation was still ongoing into the matter.

Reacting, Danjuma Gambo, a professor and the Director of Radio and Public Relations, who spoke on behalf of the vice Chancellor of the University, Abdullahi Shugaba, a professor, said the police and other security agencies have already launched an investigation with a view to unraveling the circumstances surrounding his death.

“In view of the gravity of the matter, management advises all staff and students to remain calm and go about their normal, legitimate businesses because the University is working closely with relevant security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

“Management also wishes to assure parents, guardians and other stakeholders that the University campus remains safe and secure for teaching, learning and community service.

“Management appreciates the numerous messages of sympathy and support from all its stakeholders in this moment of grief,” Mr Gambo said.(NAN)

