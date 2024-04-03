To align with the dynamic lifestyles of the Nigerian populace, Sterling Bank Limited has announced the launch of the new OneBank App, a comprehensive update to its digital banking solution.

The new OneBank boasts an array of innovative features designed to streamline and enhance the banking experience for consumers of financial services. These features include card requests and delivery to preferred locations, comprehensive budgeting, panic passwords, FX swaps, and escalation of failed transfers, all from the mobile app.

Other exciting features planned are Urgent Cash, for users to obtain quick cash, and NQR, which allows users to send and receive online payments.

Expressing enthusiasm about this digital evolution, Mustapha Otaru, Chief Product Officer of Sterling Bank, affirmed that this updated version of the OneBank App serves as the exclusive gateway to the bank’s entire digital ecosystem.

The upgraded app is now available for download on both the iOS Store and Play Store; existing users can easily update their apps to the latest version. Otaru also mentioned that the former OneBank App will be removed from the app stores in due course, given the success experienced within a few weeks of launching the new version.

Seyi Olanrewaju, Group Head of Payment Products, provides some context: “The latest upgrade to OneBank was driven by a keen eye on evolving customer needs and trends in financial behavior. This revamped version offers a sleeker interface, and an intuitive user experience, reaffirming OneBank’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital banking solutions tailored to today’s consumers”.

Ibidapo Martins, Group Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted how OneBank redefines digital convenience, placing banking services at users’ fingertips and minimizing the frequency of visiting physical branches. He said, “The app facilitates self on-boarding, and convenient access to a range of financial services in one place”.

Notably, OneBank empowers users to contribute to community banking initiatives by rewarding them with attractive incentives for inviting their friends to join the exciting experience.

OneBank’s versatility also includes seamless global fund transfers, online ticket and subscription payments, airtime purchases, and the creation of virtual cards for secure online shopping.

With previous staple features such as wallet creation, diverse authentication options, easy money transfers, foreign transactions, card freeze/unfreeze, card-less withdrawals, recurrent payments, and the option to receive a complimentary Verve card, the new OneBank is guaranteed to be a robust tool for every Nigerian seeking convenient banking.

This revamp reinforces Sterling Bank’s commitment to pioneering digital solutions catering to its customers’ evolving needs, reaffirming its position as a leader in the digital banking landscape.

