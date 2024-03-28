The Nigerian Defence Headquarters says it released 313 terrorism suspects to the Borno Government in compliance with the orders of the Federal High Court in Maiduguri.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, an army major-general who clarified on Thursday in Abuja, said the suspects were detained on suspicion. However, no evidence was found against them after an investigation.

According to him, the cases were prosecuted by the Federal Ministry of Justice, wherein the court ordered their release.

“Accordingly, they were handed over to the Borno State Government for further action,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the military said its troops of Operation Hadin Kai have recorded massive successes against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists after killing scores of them and arresting their collaborators during the week.

Mr Buba said that terrorists’ commanders and combatants also surrendered to troops in Jere, Chibok, Monguno, Gwoza, and Bama local government areas of Borno, and Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

According to him, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted multiple air interdiction on terrorists in Arina Woje and Tumbum Shitu near Lake Chad on 22 and 24 March, respectively.

“The locations were observed to be active with terrorists’ activities and logistics.

“Consequently, the location was acquired and attacked with rockets and bombs, and Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their logistics destroyed.

“Overall, troops neutralised 52 terrorists, arrested 137, and rescued 78 kidnapped hostages in the Northeast during the week under review.

“Troops recovered three M56 rifles, 40 AK47 rifles, three PKT guns, 13 fabricated rifles, two hand grenades, one locally made explosive, 889 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 310 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

“Others are 60 rounds of 7.62 x 25mm ammo, 99 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, six AK47 rifle magazines, two M56 rifle magazines, two magazine carriers, one motorcycle, six mobile phones, one HH radio, three bicycles and the sum of N340,500 amongst others,’’ he said.

(NAN)

